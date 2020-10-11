#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
DA, DOH allow 6-month extension of veterinary products registration
Louise Maureen Simeon (The Philippine Star) - October 11, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Agriculture and Department of Health have extended by six months the validity of a joint administrative order (JAO) allowing the Bureau of Animal Industry to register veterinary medicine and products.

“To ensure unhampered delivery of services, the JAO is re-adopted for a period of six months, which will serve as a transition period for the transfer of regulation of veterinary drugs and products, veterinary biological products and establishments to the FDA (Food and Drug Administration),” the new order said.

“Upon lapse of the period, the FDA shall immediately assume such functions without need of further orders or issuances,” it said.

Animal health industry stakeholders led by the Philippine Veterinary Drug Association (PVDA) lauded the move as it would help ensure food security amid the spread of African swine fever  and the bird flu.

They are hoping that Health Secretary Francisco Duque and Agriculture Secretary William Dar will approve their request for the extension of the JAO for a longer period of five years, if not issue a permanent policy of placing the registration of these products under the BAI.

PVDA noted that the FDA already has its hands full because of the pandemic and the BAI is in a better position to continue registering veterinary medicine and products.

“Under BAI’s operational system, veterinary drug regulation and related services have always been efficiently delivered to its stakeholders through the years,” PVDA said.

“BAI has continued to improve its expertise, technology and knowledge of the latest information on animal health, animal production and animal welfare thus making it the best trained institution to render judgment on what is good for animal production through the use of veterinary drugs and products,” the group said.

It has established a network of well-trained regional and provincial feed and drug control officers all over the country, giving it an expansive monitoring system.

The group has also put up a network of accredited third party laboratories for testing, monitoring and evaluation purposes.

PVDA noted that under Domingo and with the full support of Dar, the veterinary drug industry expanded by leaps and bounds and its services towards food safety, animal welfare and food security in the poultry and livestock as well as the pet and wildlife industries have been maximized.

DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE DOH
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
What you need to know as national ID pilots on Oct. 12
1 day ago
Business
Every reason why God would not want you
By Francis J. Kong | October 10, 2020 - 12:00am
There are many reasons why God would not want you.
Business
fbfb
Microsoft to let employees work from home permanently — report
15 hours ago
Software giant Microsoft will let employees work from home permanently if they choose to, US media reported on Friday, becoming...
Business
fbfb
Converge sets IPO price at P16.80/share
By Iris Gonzales | 1 day ago
Converge ICT has set the price for its initial public offering at P16.80 per share, the largest IPO in the country and the...
Business
fbfb
When change is not welcome
By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | October 10, 2020 - 12:00am
The Duterte administration’s economic team can finally heave a sigh of relief after the current brouhaha in the House of Representatives involving its leadership appears to have been resolved.
Business
fbfb
Latest
Department of Agriculture, Quezon City promote urban agriculture
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 51 minutes ago
The Department of Agriculture and the Quezon City government have partnered to promote urban agriculture to contribute in...
Business
fbfb
SSS warns vs online fixers
By Mary Grace Padin | 51 minutes ago
The Social Security System has warned the public against transacting with online fixers using social media to offer paid assistance...
Business
fbfb
Developers urge BIR to suspend VAT on low-cost housing projects
By Louella Desiderio | 51 minutes ago
Real estate and housing developers are urging the Bureau of Internal Revenue to suspend the imposition of value-added tax...
Business
fbfb
Smart bills now payable via Shopee
By Richmond Mercurio | 51 minutes ago
PLDT wireless subsidiary Smart Communications Inc. has teamed up with e-commerce platform Shopee to provide an easy way for...
Business
fbfb
‘Continued government spending key in economic recovery’
51 minutes ago
As economic growth and activity have slowed down amid the COVID-19 pandemic, government spending should still continue to...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with