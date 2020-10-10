IKEA opening e-commerce shop in Philippines next year

#VACCINEWATCHPH
Louella Desiderio (The Philippine Star) - October 10, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Swedish furniture giant IKEA is set to open an e-commerce shop in the Philippines next year, ahead of the launch of its physical store currently being built in Pasay City.

“The company is bringing Swedish home furnishings and meatballs to millions more people in the coming year as it enters both Mexico and the Philippines, with web shops opening up months before the physical stores in both countries,” IKEA said in a statement.

IKEA said the physical store located in the Mall of Asia complex in Pasay is slated to open in the second half of next year.

“IKEA Pasay City building structure will be completed by November 2020,” the firm said.

IKEA earlier said it was spending an initial P7 billion for the Philippine store.

Once in place, the Philippine store would be the company’s biggest in the world.

In addition to the retail floor and restaurant, the store will house an e-commerce fulfillment operation and a customer contact center.

Aside from the Philippines and Mexico, IKEA is also set to open a new store in Singapore next year.

Within Southeast Asia, IKEA currently has e-commerce operations and stores in Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand.

Founded in 1943, IKEA offers functional home furnishings at affordable prices.

