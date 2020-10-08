#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
covid
In this October 8, 2020, photo, a man is seen shopping for Christmas lanterns on Gov. Pascual Avenue, Malabon City.
Philstar.com/Deejae Dumlao
Shelved parties bring no good tidings for Filipinos' Christmas
Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - October 8, 2020 - 11:05pm

MANILA, Philippines — Karl Benson Molina from Rizal would typically look forward to the start of “ber” months as this also means work. A full-time talent development manager that earns on the sidelines as events host, Molina said this year is different, no thanks to the pandemic.

“Usually as soon as September arrives, I would get inquiries on my services for weddings, corporate events and Christmas parties,” Molina, 31, said in an interview. “No one has reached out yet and I am sensing that it would be the case for the rest of the quarter.”

Coronavirus is proving to be the Grinch of this year’s Christmas, and the impact can never be more obvious in the Philippines where large family and corporate gatherings typically mark the world’s longest holiday season.

A ban on mass gatherings of more than 10 people are killing plans for Christmas parties and leaving an entire industry employing around 402,000 people with no reason to celebrate. “Live events pre-COVID-19 would usually rake in an estimate of P1.5 billion into the country’s GDP (gross domestic product) during holiday season,” said Shakira Villa Symes, lead convenor of the National Live Events Coalition.

“The highest grossing events are corporate year-ender events from telecom firms and call center companies, she said in an e-mailed response to queries.

So far, the industry group, formed at the height of lockdowns in March to assist members, have seen 97 local firms close shop because of a consequential drop in bookings for weddings, concerts, and even fashion shows. Revenue losses this year have reached a staggering P133.1 billion and a bleak Christmas is not making things look merry.

Virtual celebrations may become the norm, but the moderated scale of such occasions is unlikely to make up for traditional live gatherings. “At the moment, 35% of live events industry has been staying afloat via virtual and multiplatform events…,” Symes said.

“The remaining 65% is the considerable drop in the industry hitting the performance arts and theater sector as well as the concerts and musical events sector,” she added.

Beyond the industry, the consequences can be severe. The lack of big holiday events would mean tempered sales on everything from food to gifts that typically come with large gatherings. Jollibee Foods Corp., the homegrown fast-food brand catering to these events, is hopeful the benefits from digital shift will “carry over” to Christmas and help make up for its P19-billion in net losses as of June.

Similarly, the broader economy is likely to take a hit. Consumer spending, which accounts for 70% of economic output annually, slumped a record 15.5% year-on-year in second quarter, bringing with it confidence that suffered a historic low. There would be no holiday bonuses, while a drop in overseas remittances would ultimately temper families’ purchasing power.

“I believe Christmas celebration for both businesses and organizations will be a lot toned down,” George Barcelon, president emeritus of the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said in a phone interview.

Acting Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Karl Kendrick Chua is similarly uncertain of a holiday boom. “Consumer outlook depends on how the economy will perform, and this depends on how open the economy can be,” he said in a Viber message.

But people like Molina are expecting the worst. “I think that because of our government's poor response to the pandemic, the events industry will remain to be affected in the next few quarters,” he said. 

“Things aren’t going back to normal,” Molina said.

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PHILIPPINE ECONOMY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Petron mulls shutdown of Bataan refinery
By Iris Gonzales | 1 day ago
Petron Corp., the country’s biggest oil refiner, may shut down its refinery in Bataan if its appeal to the government...
Business
fbfb
On a roll, ABS-CBN shares nearly gain back losses from franchise denial
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 17 hours ago
Shares in the media giant rallied 50% anew on Wednesday after a brief profit taking the previous day.
Business
fbfb
The tiger and the hyena
By Iris Gonzales | October 8, 2020 - 12:00am
Vicious is the tiger – with razor-sharp teeth and muscular legs; the hyena, on the other hand, is a hardy beast, a skilled hunter no doubt.
Business
fbfb
Sale of state-owned mining assets eyed
By Mary Grace Padin | 11 hours ago
The government plans to privatize its mining assets to shore up revenues and help reinvigorate the mining industry, the Department...
Business
fbfb
SMC to start construction of Bulacan airport
By Iris Gonzales | 1 day ago
San Miguel Corp., the country’s diversified conglomerate, will commence construction of its massive P734-billion airport...
Business
fbfb
Latest
BSP sets minimum P1 billion capital for new digital banks
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 11 hours ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas will impose a P1-billion minimum capital for new digital banks as it promotes an enabling...
Business
fbfb
Stocks plunge further as virus worries linger
By Iris Gonzales | 11 hours ago
The stock market failed to bounce back yesterday as investors found it difficult to stay amid the continued uncertainties...
Business
fbfb
China Bank raises P15 billion from bonds
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 11 hours ago
China Banking Corp. raised P15 billion as investors swarmed its bond offering, prompting the bank to end the fundraising activity...
Business
fbfb
Mentoring our agripreneurs
By Joey Concepcion | 11 hours ago
The new normal presents new challenges and opportunities for our local farmers and agri-stakeholders, resulting in a paradigm...
Business
fbfb
Jollibee opens first store in Rome
By Iris Gonzales | 11 hours ago
Jollibee Foods Corp., the Filipino-owned Asian food conglomerate, is taking a bite of La Dolce Vita with the opening of its...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with