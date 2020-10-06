Pepsi-Cola unveils online platform to reach drinkers

MANILA, Philippines — Pepsi-Cola Products Philippines Inc. is joining other companies in tapping online platforms to reach customers amid restrictions brought by pandemic controls.

In a statement on Tuesday, the local manufacturer of Pepsi beverages said the company would open online orders for in-home deliveries beginning October 5.

The company is piloting its website — pepsiproducts.ph — in select areas including Metro Manila, Laguna and Cavite. The new platform features options for retail purchase.

"With mobility restrictions brought about by varying phases of lockdown, we have decided to adopt e-commerce to our overall operations to heed the call of our customers who wish to have more access to our product while they are at home,” Frederick Ong, company president said.

The new website's coverage will be expanded "in the coming weeks," Pepsi-Cola said. To ensure seamless transactions, the firm hired separate administrative and delivery personnel dedicated to processing online orders.

The company's decision to tap the e-commerce market came after the coronavirus pandemic tarnished its balance sheet. In the first half, Pepsi-Cola reported a net loss of P429.4 million, reversing profits worth P446.1 million posted same period last year.

Pepsi-Cola is also in the process of delisting from the Philippine Stock Exchange after public ownership fell below the 10% minimum requirement by regulators when Lotte Chilsung Beverage Co. Ltd., Korean conglomerate, took over as controlling shareholder last June.

“By going online, we are also able to counter disruptions caused by limited foot traffic to physical stores. We make Pepsi products available at your fingertips in the comforts and safety of your homes,” Ong said.

“Pepsiproducts.ph is another way to make our products more accessible to entrepreneurs who want to venture into the distribution business. We are positive that this new revenue stream can boost (Pepsi's) sales outlook in the months ahead,” he added. — Ian Nicolas Cigaral