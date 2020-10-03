Santos Knight Frank is ‘Best Real Estate Agency in Philippines ’

MANILA, Philippines — Santos Knight Frank marked another milestone at the Asia Pacific Property Awards (2020-2021) after winning in three categories, namely the Philippines’ “Best Property Agency and Consultancy,” “Best Real Estate Agency (Single Office),” and “Best Lettings (Leasing) Agency,” besting other real estate service providers in the country.

A world-renowned mark of excellence, the Asia Pacific Property Awards is part of the International Property Awards that celebrate the highest levels of achievement of residential and commercial property professionals worldwide.

Since 2012, Santos Knight Frank has received multiple awards under the program, including the “Best Lettings Agency Asia Pacific” and “Best Real Estate Agency Asia Pacific,” both of which are sought-after regional laurels.

“We are honored to be recognized once again as the best real estate service provider in the Philippines – a testament to the hardwork and dedication of our 1,400-strong team over the last 26 years,” said Rick Santos, chairman and CEO of Santos Knight Frank.

“These are challenging times for the industry and the world. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Santos Knight Frank have been working round the clock to extend strategic advice and transactional support to clients, landlords, investors, and tenants in areas such as financing, sale and acquisition of properties, renegotiation, valuation, and property management.”

Founded in 1994, Santos Knight Frank is responsible for facilitating more than four million square meters of office space transactions, including the largest office leasing deal in Philippine real estate history, and currently manages over 20 million sqm of property.