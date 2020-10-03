Phoenix extends help to fishermen, farmers

MANILA, Philippines — Phoenix Petroleum Philippines Inc. plans to help fishermen and farmers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic by giving them temporary retail spaces and fuel discounts.

As part of its partnership with the Department of Agriculture(DA) and Department of Energy (DOE), Phoenix said it would offer various means in helping those in the agriculture sector through a multi-pronged approach.

“Targeting nearby residents as potential customers, Phoenix has provided spaces in participating retail stations in South and Central Luzon where farmers and fisherfolk may sell agricultural products such as fruits and vegetables from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily up to Dec. 31, 2020,”Phoenix said.

“We’re glad to come together with the DOE and DA, and provide opportunities to those in need even during this challenging period. With this initiative, we will be able to help farmers and fisherfolk by giving them a new channel to offer their products and additional support that will alleviate their fuel expenses, and ultimately help soften the blow of the pandemic to their livelihood,” Phoenix senior vice president Raymond Zorrilla said.

Phoenix is also extending fuel assistance through a special discount scheme to farmers and fisherfolk to provide assistance in the transportation needs of the beneficiaries’ business operations.

Several retail stations in South and Central Luzon will be offering fuel discount of up to P4 per liter until the end of the year.

The company said a dedicated fleet program would also be developed especially for participating farmers and fisherfolk with substantial fuel requirements of at least 2,000 liters per month.

“Through this initiative, qualified applicants will be able to manage their consumption and enjoy additional features, including cashless transactions, varied payment terms and comprehensive reports,”Phoenix said.

Apart from the fuel discount for fisherfolk and farmers, Phoenix said it would also be donating P50,000 worth of fuel, which will be coursed through the DA.