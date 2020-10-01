#VACCINEWATCHPH
DA lifts ban on US poultry imports
Louise Maureen Simeon (The Philippine Star) - October 1, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Agriculture (DA) has lifted the temporary ban on poultry imports from the US after being cleared from the Virulent Newcastle Disease (VND).

In a recent memorandum order, Agriculture Secretary William Dar lifted the ban on the importation of domestic and wild birds, including gamefowls originating from Southern California in the US.

The DA received confirmation from the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE) that the US is now free from VND.

It was in 2018 when the Philippines temporarily banned poultry imports from the said country.

Based on the evaluation of the Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI), the risk of contamination from importing domestic and wild birds, including gamefowls, is “negligible.”

All import transactions of the above mentioned products will be allowed according to the existing rules and regulations of the DA and BAI.

The OIE is an intergovernmental organization that informs governments of the occurrence of animal diseases and of ways to control these diseases.

It also coordinates the conduct of studies devoted to the surveillance and control of animal diseases and of harmonizing regulations to facilitate trade in animals and animal products.

