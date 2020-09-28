#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Exporters seek exemption from ruling on chemicals
Louella Desiderio (The Philippine Star) - September 28, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Exporters Confederation Inc. (Philexport) wants exporters to be exempt from a Food and Drug Administration (FDA) order reinstating the licensing and registration requirements for the use of household or urban hazardous substances (HUHS).

In a letter to FDA director general Rolando Enrique Domingo, Philexport president Sergio Ortiz-Luis Jr. said that while the group supports the aim to promote health and efficient regulation through FDA Circular 2020-025, which provides guidelines for the licensing of establishments using HUHS and the registration of such products, it is concerned about the order’s impact on exporters and micro, small and medium enterprises.

He said the circular “complicates and makes doing business in the country more expensive.”

As such, the group is pushing for the exemption of all establishments, especially exporters in and out of the economic zones, that use HUHS products exclusively for industrial purposes from the regulation.

“These manufacturers and their products do not directly pose potential harm to the general public and they are already subjected to more stringent regulations imposed by the importing country,” Ortiz-Luis said.

FDA Circular 2020-025, approved last month, provides the implementing guidelines for Administrative Order 2019-0019 issued last year to reinstate the licensing and registration requirements for certain HUHS.

It covers importers, exporters, manufacturers, toll manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, retailers and those repacking certain HUHS products.

Under the circular, a license to operate  must be secured before engaging in the manufacture, import, export, sale, distribution, transfer, promotion, advertising, and/or sponsorship of HUHS products.

A certificate of product registration must also be secured for HUHS products intended to be manufactured, imported, exported, distributed, sold and or promoted, and only FDA-licensed establishments would be allowed to apply for such.

“We noted that since the implementation of AO 2019-009, there had been no reports of major incidents arising from the fears that this AO is trying to address. Hence, we recommend instead that the FDA continue conducting post-market surveillance, monitoring and compliance instead of implementing such unreasonable regulatory procedures of licensing, registration, and notification,” Ortiz-Luis said.

He also said Philexport wants the FDA to clarify the basis for the categories of HUHS products subject to the regulation as the regulated items do not appear in any international agreements.

“We are talking of products such as crayons, adhesives, household cleaning agents that are being required license from the FDA for the commercial use, importation, exportation, or distribution,” Ortiz-Luis said.

Philexport is also urging the  FDA to immediately coordinate with the Bureau of Customs (BOC) to update the Regulated Import List (RIL).

“Currently, BOC has only one RIL and it does not specify any exemptions. Therefore, it is possible that shipments of exempted firms may still be put on hold,” Ortiz-Luis said.

He said  the FDA should likewise conduct a regulatory impact assessment to rationalize the circular.

FDA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Hot money flees Philippines for 6th straight month
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 2 days ago
Foreign investors pulled out more speculative funds from the Philippines for the sixth straight month, bringing the total...
Business
fbfb
ePLDT joins Google Cloud
By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
The ICT arm of PLDT Enterprise strengthens its portfolio of digital offerings for businesses as it joins the Google Cloud...
Business
fbfb
Gabby Lopez resigns from ABS-CBN
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 3 days ago
“We thank him for his dedication and leadership in expanding and transforming ABS-CBN beyond television through the...
Business
fbfb
Houses and lots join condos to trigger record surge in property costs
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 2 days ago
“A crisis usually depresses demand for new housing. It doesn’t add up with the current environment," said Ruben...
Business
fbfb
Globe asks NTC to amend rules on illegal repeaters
By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
Globe Telecom Inc. has sought the National Telecommunication Commission help to address the prevalence of illegal repeaters,...
Business
fbfb
Latest
Waves
September 28, 2020 - 12:00am
Global stock markets experienced heightened volatility as the corrective phase continued.
Business
fbfb
Index support firms up at 5,830
By Iris Gonzales | September 28, 2020 - 12:00am
Share prices are expected to consolidate this week with immediate support at 5,830 level, according to analysts.
Business
fbfb
MVP Group takes interest in Shell’s Malampaya stake
By Iris Gonzales | September 28, 2020 - 12:00am
The Shell Group’s stake in the Malampaya gas-to-power project has also drawn the interest of the MVP Group, which has long been eyeing to be part of the $4.5-billion project in offshore Palawan, industry sources...
Business
fbfb
Bank economists expect no change in BSP rates...
By Lawrence Agcaoili | September 28, 2020 - 12:00am
Economists expect the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas to keep interest rates steady this week as monetary authorities continue to assess the impact of the aggressive easing moves they implemented to soften the blow of...
Business
fbfb
Filipinos to spend less this Christmas — BSP
By Lawrence Agcaoili | September 28, 2020 - 12:00am
Filipinos are expected to spend less in the fourth quarter including the Christmas season as they focus their resources on essentials including basic goods and services, according to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilip...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with