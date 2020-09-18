Ayala bags 5 international business awards

MANILA, Philippines — Ayala Corp. received five major honors for its COVID-19 initiatives at the recently concluded 2020 International Business Awards® (IBA), also known as the Stevie® Awards.

Ayala won one gold for its Project Ugnayan website, two silvers for its Most Valuable Employer and Most Valuable Corporate Response entries, and two bronzes for its “Tapat” and “Nandiyan Ka” corporate videos. The IBA is recognized as the world’s premier business awards program which honors the achievements and positive contributions of companies and working professionals worldwide.

Ayala’s Project Ugnayan website took home a Gold Stevie® for its chronicling of an unprecedented private sector initiative led by Ayala to combat widespread hunger at the onset of the pandemic. Featuring photographs by renowned photographer Xyza Bacani, the website illustrates how cooperation (ugnayan), instead of competition, can cultivate hope even during these uncertain times.

When the rigid enhanced community quarantine was first implemented in Luzon, Ayala formed the Project Ugnayan consortium with 270 of the country’s largest private companies raising P1.7 billion in just a few days. The project then enlisted Caritas Manila and the Philippine Disaster Resilience Foundation to distribute P1,000 grocery vouchers to 1.7 million families or seven million individuals in poor communities in the Greater Manila Area.