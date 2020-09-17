#VACCINEWATCHPH
US funds Tarlac animal lab
Louise Maureen Simeon (The Philippine Star) - September 17, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The United States Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) has funded a modern animal disease laboratory in Central Luzon as part of efforts to  protect the local livestock and poultry sectors.

Located in Paraiso in Tarlac City, the Regional Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory (RADDL) aims to provide advanced service through modern technologies to ensure a healthy and resilient animal sector in Central Luzon.

Funded by the DTRA, the laboratory provides services and tests needed for trade, disease surveillance, animal health, regulatory, and research.

It will also serve as a training facility for veterinary clinicians, students, and professionals.

DTRA is an agency within the US-Department of Defense.

Agriculture Secretary William Dar said the facility would help improve the measures against animal diseases that have often affected provinces in the region.

Central Luzon continues to be a hotbed of the African swine fever (ASF), as well as the first case of bird flu in 2017 detected in Pampanga and Nueva Ecija just a few months ago.

“With this facility, we are positive that we can prevent and hopefully put an end to the most dreaded animal disease of ASF that has paralyzed the country’s hog industry for more than a year now, and has threatened to demolish the billion-peso industry,” Dar said.

The RADDL can provide an accurate diagnosis of major animal diseases and enable the government to decide quickly on what to do to prevent the further spread of any animal diseases.

Currently, there are RADDLs in Cagayan Valley Region, Cebu, Cagayan de Oro, General Santos City and Davao.

DTRA chief Brian Smith said the RADDL is part of an integrated network of laboratories that aim to identify diseases or pathogens prior to them spreading throughout the region.

“It aims to promote biosafety and biosecurity culture in biological testing laboratories in the DA, serve as training ground for DA biosafety officers, lead in the research and development that will contribute to decision-making, policy development and regulations, and provide accurate laboratory data analysis for formulation of regulations and standards,” he said.

Meanwhile, the DA will also establish a Transboundary Animal Diseases Center at the Central Luzon State University in the Science City of Muñoz in Nueva Ecija.

