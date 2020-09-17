#VACCINEWATCHPH
SMC expands Chick ’n Juicy business
Iris Gonzales (The Philippine Star) - September 17, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — San Miguel Corp. (SMC), the country’s diversified conglomerate, is expanding its chicken brand through the establishment of more outlets, stronger delivery network and online ordering platforms.

SMC president and COO Ramon Ang said as  COVID-19 pandemic remains a threat to Filipinos, SMC hopes to help consumers access food in this new normal.

“In our food businesses, since the start of the quarantine to the present, we’ve introduced many ways for consumers to have continuous, convenient, and safe access to our products – from rolling stores, community selling, to online ordering,” he said.

SMC, through San Miguel Foods Inc. is behind the Chick ‘n Juicy brand by Magnolia chain of chicken rotisseries.

As part of the expansion, San Miguel Foods opened its 87th store in Bagong Barrio, Caloocan, and has boosted its delivery network to serve more customers in this time of pandemic.

The chain of stores has already grown its presence in 12 out of 17 cities in Metro Manila and several nearby provinces.

It  also recently expanded to Petron Treats stores in Diego Silang Taguig and Libis Quezon City.

The retail chain adopts high standards of safety, in much the same way Magnolia follows the strictest safety protocols for its poultry business, Ang said.

Chick ‘n Juicy food items are packed in resealable airtight bags to maintain safety, quality, juiciness, and flavor.

Apart from stand-alone outlets, Chick ‘n Juicy is also available  in Petron Corp.

The retail food chain has also beefed up its in-house delivery service, partnering with third-party online food delivery services such as LalaFood.

Apart from its outlets in Quezon City, Muntinlupa, Paranaque, Las Pinas, Caloocan, Makati, Marikina, Taguig, Pasig, Valenzuela, Navotas, and Manila, Chick ’n Juicy has also established branches in Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, and Cavite in South Luzon.

Its food offerings include Sweet Roast Chicken, Garlic Roast Chicken, Fried Chicken Drumsticks, Hard-boiled Magnolia Brown Eggs, Sweet ‘n Spicy Fried Chicken Neck, and Fried Isaw.

