#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Philippine peso
A strong peso would allow the country borrow and pay obligations abroad without risks of the local currency unnecessarily weakening, which could push up the value of foreign loans.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman, File photo
Peso soars to near 4-year high anew
Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - September 16, 2020 - 6:59pm

MANILA, Philippines — There is no stopping the peso from gaining more strength despite a pandemic-induced recession.

The local currency on Wednesday appreciated by one centavo from previous day to close at P48.39 to a dollar. While the peso barely strengthened on a daily basis, the movement was enough for the local currency to notch its best performance since finishing P48.34 against the greenback on Nov. 3, 2016.

That said, the peso's best showing for the day was still the intra-day high of P48.35, indicating that sans central bank intervention, the currency is not yet done appreciating, propelled by the country's hefty dollar reserves and a counterpart weakening of US dollar.

"New record high (gross international reserves) may fundamentally provide buffer to the peso," Michael Ricafort, chief economist at Rizal Commercial Banking Corp., said in a text message.

As it is, the peso is now trading nearly P2 above the revised P50-P52 average forecast of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) for 2020. The projection was narrowed from P50-P54 seen last May.

Dollars traded went down to $631.95 million on Wednesday from $409.3 million the previous day.

There are pros and cons of strong currency. While a strong peso makes imports cheaper, helping cool down inflation, a firmer currency also cuts through remittance earnings of families dependent on income from abroad, as well as exports.

The peso's recent strength appears also to come with the wrong reasons. Following strict lockdowns from March to June, business has struggled to recover even with the economy mostly reopened. This, in turn, has led to weak imports, the settlement of which require dollars, and therefore dismal demand and weaker value for the greenback. 

"Appreciating trend of the peso could still continue with the new record-high GIR (gross international reserves), faster recovery in remittances, narrower trade deficits and still weak US dollar," he added.

PHILIPPINE PESO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
MVP Group bidding for SkyCable
By Iris Gonzales | 2 days ago
The MVP Group’s telco giant Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co. is vying for Lopez-owned SkyCable and is hoping...
Business
fbfb
SC votes in favor of MORE in Iloilo City 'power struggle'
5 hours ago
The Supreme Court voted in favor of MORE Electric and Power Corporation to authorize its operation of assets of Panay Electric...
Business
fbfb
Infectious pessimism
By Boo Chanco | September 16, 2020 - 12:00am
Filipinos are generally optimistic. Even those in poverty dream big dreams of better lives within reach in their lifetime.
Business
fbfb
A world-class P740 billion airport showcase
By Tony F. Katigbak | September 16, 2020 - 12:00am
Last week, Congress approved the 50-year franchise for San Miguel Corp. to build and operate a P740-billion airport project in Bulacan.
Business
fbfb
ADB further downgrades economic outlook for Philippines
By Czeriza Valencia | 21 hours ago
The Asian Development Bank has recast its forecast for the Philippine economy to a deeper decline of 7.3 percent this year,...
Business
fbfb
Latest
2 hours ago
Foreign reserves sufficiency hits 4-year peak
By Ramon Royandoyan | 2 hours ago
Foreign reserves were a tad away from the $100-billion milestone last month.
Business
fbfb
2 hours ago
Virus-induced foreign borrowing bloats to $8.96 billion
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 2 hours ago
Amid dismal tax collections, money borrowed from foreign creditors to fund the Duterte administration's costly coronavirus...
Business
fbfb
4 hours ago
BIR gives taxpayers more time to report related deals
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 4 hours ago
“The BIR wants to ensure that RPT transactions of group of companies follow the arm’s length principle and that...
Business
fbfb
7 hours ago
Infrastructure spending back in red as contractors fight to survive
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 7 hours ago
Government infrastructure spending returned to the negative territory in July, as strict health protocols imposed to arrest...
Business
fbfb
13 hours ago
Apple bundles TV, music, news and more in services push
By Glenn Chapman | 13 hours ago
Apple Inc. ditched its flagship iPhone on this year's event, and instead unveiled new versions of iPad and smartwatch.
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with