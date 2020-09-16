#VACCINEWATCHPH
Cirtek unit bags telco contract
Iris Gonzales (The Philippine Star) - September 16, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Cirtek Holdings Philippines Corp., through its wholly owned subsidiary Quintel USA Inc., has bagged a new contract.

In a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange yesterday, Cirtek said Quintel signed a master purchase agreement with a telecommunications operator wherein Quintel would provide the telco’s needs to launch full commercial services on fresh spectrum for 5G services from 2021 and beyond.

Quintel will launch a new platform of small cell antenna products to complement its growing multi-port base station antenna portfolio designed and tailored specifically to its new customer’s next generation network.

This is to be built around existing frequencies as well as overlaying newly assigned 5G spectrum under a compact, feature-rich form factor with 4G and 3G backwards compatibility.

Michael Liu, Quintel president and Cirtek Holdings Philippines Corp EVP said Quintel’s 14-port canister covers all low-band spectrum and mid-band spectrum in North America, vital for delivering 5G services.

Cirtek Holdings Philippines is a listed entity in the local bourse and is the holding company of three wholly-owned subsidiaries.

Quintel, meanwhile, is a Silicon Valley-based technology company that designs, develops and delivers advanced high efficiency, high performance base station antenna solutions that help mobile operators increase efficiency, enhance quality of service, slash costs and accelerate returns.

It delivers innovative, high-quality, high-reliability, optimized, multi-port antenna solutions for the North American markets.

Another subsidiary, Cirtek Electronics Corp  provides full turnkey solutions from package design and development, wafer probing, wafer back grinding, assembly, test development, final testing, warehousing and drop shipment for semiconductor devices used in communications, consumer electronics, computing, medical, industrial, automotive, aerospace, military and defense applications.

