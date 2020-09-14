#VACCINEWATCHPH
Easytrip proposes pre-installation of RFID in brand new cars
Richmond Mercurio (The Philippine Star) - September 14, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Metro Pacific Tollways Corp. (MPTC) subsidiary Easytrip Services Corp. is in talks with major car dealerships nationwide to have brand new vehicles pre-installed with radio frequency identification (RFID) in line with the country’s shift to full electronic toll collection.

Easytrip president and general manager Eugene Antonio said pre-installing brand new cars with RFID is strongly being considered by the company.

Antonio said the company is in the final stages of discussions with Honda and Toyota.

He said the company  has an arrangement with Peugeot, as well as the Laus Group of Companies which is the largest multi-brand dealership in the country.

“We have them already, but we’re still working on the others,” Antonio said.

“But definitely, this will be a standard in the months to come when we are already 100 percent.  All vehicles that will be coming out of the dealerships will have at least an RFID sticker installed in them,” he said.

RFID is a small, paper-thin, and battery-less sticker that is directly mounted onto the vehicle’s windshield or headlight. The RFID sticker with a microchip will replace the Easytrip tag which will no longer be usable after the phase out.

Easytrip is the exclusive electronic toll collection system integrator and provider in the North Luzon Expressway, Subic Clark Tarlac Expressway, Cavite Expressway and C5 Link Flyover.

The company offers RFID for class 1, 2 and 3 vehicles that make their travels and toll transactions convenient.

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) has ordered the shift to cashless transactions on tollways by Nov. 2.

MPTC said its groupwide RFID rollout is on track, and that it would be ready to implement contactless toll payments consistent with the timeline.

