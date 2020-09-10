#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Tripologie extends Eastwood travel gear warehouse sale
Tripologie travel gear concept store in Eastwood Mall has recently extended its warehouse sale until September 13, 2020.
Released
Tripologie extends Eastwood travel gear warehouse sale
(Philstar.com) - September 10, 2020 - 4:33pm

After months of being cooped up at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, do you find yourself reminiscing of travel adventure days gone by? Or dreaming of escaping to exotic destinations in 2021? We might be stuck at home for now, but there are still ways we can prepare ourselves for better days ahead. One of them is to upgrade our travel gear to ensure that we're set and ready to go.

Tripologie travel gear concept store in Eastwood Mall has recently extended its warehouse sale until September 15, 2020. Enjoy up to 80% off on bags and luggage brands like: Lojel, Wenger, Thule, Elle, Echolac, Skechers, National Geographic, Conwood and Verage. Visits will be made by appointment only, with a limited number of people on-site to ensure customers' safety and to abide by government-mandated social distancing guidelines. 

Click on these links for further details:
Book an appointment  – https://bit.ly/3gDtH5m
Prices & Location – https://ibb.co/DDV1kp9
Safety & Expectations – https://ibb.co/Lg5ckBh
Facebook Page – www.facebook.com/tripologie

Grab exclusive deals from these international travel brands and make sure you're all geared up when it's safer to travel!

 

BAGS LUGGAGES TRAVEL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Dennis H. Uy: The next tech tycoon
By Iris Gonzales | September 10, 2020 - 12:00am
Dennis Anthony H. Uy of Pampanga, different from the DAU of Davao, walks into the veranda of The Club Filipino one recent Saturday morning with a mask on his face, a white cap and dark aviator shades. As it is a...
Business
fbfb
Firms lose P1.5 trillion in sales monthly as lockdown bites
By Mary Grace Padin | 18 hours ago
Metro Manila and nearby provinces lost an estimated P1.5 trillion in sales for every month that these areas were on lockdown,...
Business
fbfb
India syringe maker boosts production to meet COVID-19 vaccine demand
By Abhaya Srivastava | 21 hours ago
India's biggest syringe manufacturer is ramping up production to churn out a billion units, anticipating a surge in demand...
Business
fbfb
Readers raise concerns
By Rey Gamboa | September 10, 2020 - 12:00am
We give way to several readers of this column who voiced out their concerns on various topics we wrote about in previous weeks.
Business
fbfb
Tripologie extends Eastwood travel gear warehouse sale
2 hours ago
Enjoy up to 80% off on bags and luggage brands like: Lojel, Wenger, Thule, Elle, Echolac, Skechers, National Geographic, Conwood...
Business
fbfb
Latest
19 minutes ago
ADB lends fresh $500-M to Philippines disaster response
19 minutes ago
The loan is payable in 15 years, including a three-year grace period. Applicable interest shall apply.
Business
fbfb
29 minutes ago
Marawi rehab 'on track' to finish next year
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 29 minutes ago
Including other housing offices such as the National Housing Authority, the Duterte administration is only earmarking P3.68...
Business
fbfb
1 hour ago
Duterte unlikely to issue EO to fast track internet coverage — Palace
By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
President Rodrigo Duterte is not likely to issue an executive order allowing internet service providers to set up networks...
Business
fbfb
1 hour ago
Government seals ABS-CBN's broadcast shutdown with frequencies recalled
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 hour ago
“Respondent has no valid franchise to continue operating television and radio broadcasting stations nationwide,”...
Business
fbfb
3 hours ago
Pandemic to pull more Filipinos back to poverty next year
By Ramon Royandoyan | 3 hours ago
By the Duterte administration’s estimates, between 15.5% and 17.5% of the population may be designated as poor next...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with