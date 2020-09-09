BSP sets better money supply controls with own bonds

MANILA, Philippines — The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) is set to issue its own securities this month, adding another layer of control against excessive money supply that can stoke inflation at a time it is the least of the central bank’s problems.

The maiden issuance of P20 billion worth of 28-day BSP bills on Sept. 18 will siphon off liquidity at a time BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno is trying to do the opposite for a pandemic-stricken economy. Money supply, as measured by M3, grew 14.5% year-on-year in July, slowing from 14.9% the prior month.

But in a statement, BSP, which has aggressively lowered benchmark rates to record-lows since March, stressed there is policy change happening. “The issuance of BSP Securities…does not represent a change in BSP’s monetary policy stance,” the agency said.

Indeed, it was a long time coming for BSP securities. After securing the mandate through an amendment to New Central Bank Act of 1993 in 2019, Diokno’s predecessors set the stage for the eventual participation of the central bank in the bond market this quarter.

That schedule did not change even with the coronavirus pandemic wreaking havoc in the economy. For the BSP, an authority to issue its own bonds give regulators a better hand of ensuring liquidity level is where they want it to be.

“The auction volumes will be small at the outset, to be gradually scaled up depending on market response and consistent with liquidity forecasts,” the central bank said.

During episodes of fast inflation, similar to 2018, central bank securities can augment other tools such as hiking interest rates to induce banks to do the same for their loans and discourage lending. In such a scenario, bonds may be issued to reduce money flowing in the economy, weaken purchasing power, and thus slow inflation.

But times are different now with stable prices and an economy in need of greater monetary support. Nicholas Antonio Mapa, senior economist at ING Bank in Manila, said it is for this reason that he does not see the central bank augmenting bond issuances any soon.

“We do expect only a token issuance initially as BSP embarks on this endeavor and also as BSP is currently accommodative so it won’t be looking to mop up liquidity any time soon,” Mapa said in an e-mail.

Sanjay Mathur, economist at Australia and New Zealand Banking Group, said the bonds are more likely to work as a short-term liquidity tool. “The objective of this decision is to manage day to day liquidity and not inject liquidity or absorb liquidity in a durable manner,” he said in a separate e-mail.

Under Circular 1095 governing BSP securities, the central bank would also have the power to buy back papers from investors at any given time. This means authorities may opt not to let the bonds mature before claiming them back, thereby increasing money supply in the process.

“The buyback is a complement in that there can also be situations when liquidity is tight,” Mathur said.

As per the rules, banks, of any size, are allowed to purchase BSP securities, which will be peso-denominated and charged a specific interest to be set by the central bank ahead of the sales. A 20% final withholding tax will be levied on the interest.