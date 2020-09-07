#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Regulators clear Universal Robina's purchase of sugar assets
As the country’s top snack maker cornering about a quarter of local market’s chocolates, candies and snack segments, Universal Robina relies heavily on sugar as a top raw ingredient for its products. Acquiring sugar millers, in turn, lower company costs.
Pedro Pardo/AFP
Regulators clear Universal Robina's purchase of sugar assets
Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - September 7, 2020 - 6:35pm

MANILA, Philippines — Antitrust regulators have given their go-signal to Gokongwei-led snack maker Universal Robina Corp.’s bid to acquire several sugar milling and bio-ethanol distillery plants in Negros.

In a decision dated September 3, the Philippine Competition Commission (PCC) cleared Universal Robina’s proposed acquisition of assets in Central Azucarera de la Carlota Inc. (CA-Carlota) and Roxol Bioenergy Corp. (Roxol), both wholly-owned subsidiaries of listed sugar and bioethanol producer Roxas Holdings Inc.

Universal Robina also wants to purchase Roxas Holdings’ shares in Najalin Agri-ventures Inc. 

As the country’s top snack maker cornering about a quarter of local market’s chocolates, candies and snack segments, Universal Robina relies heavily on sugar as a top raw ingredient for its products. Acquiring sugar millers, in turn, lower company costs.

On Monday, shares in Universal Robina inched up 0.79% to close at P140 apiece, while that in Roxas Holdings surged by a higher 12.79% to end the trading day at P1.94 each.

The PCC’s nod came a year after a similar transaction by the same parties was blocked by regulators in Batangas. In that transaction, Universal Robina attempted to take Central Azucarera Don Pedro Inc. (CADPI), another Roxas Holdings subsidiary, but regulators said doing so would result into a monopoly in the area. 

“Unlike in the Batangas deal where sugar planters had to choose between two players and would have lost the benefit of competition in their merger, majority of Negros sugarcane farmers work in associations with bargaining power,” PCC said.

“Planters are able to switch to get the best price for their produce and competing millers in the area respond accordingly in price and incentives to draw in the farmers’ haul and deal,” it added.

Once the transaction is completed, Universal Robina will own all buildings, plants and other assets of CA-Carlota and Roxol. The company will also take 520,115 Najilin common shares held by RHI and its nominee shareholders.

PCC reviews large mergers and acquisitions that are likely to pose risks to market competition when unchecked, an environment that regulators believe benefits consumers through lower prices and better services.

PHILIPPINE COMPETITION COMMISSION ROXAS HOLDINGS INC. UNIVERSAL ROBINA CORP.
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
PAL to cut jobs anew
By Iris Gonzales | 20 hours ago
Lucio Tan-owned Philippine Airlines, the country’s flag carrier, will implement another round of voluntary and involuntary...
Business
fbfb
Food insecurity
By Boo Chanco | September 7, 2020 - 12:00am
In the early days of the pandemic, we were stricken by a serious sense of food insecurity. Supermarkets were hit by panic buying as a lockdown was declared.
Business
fbfb
Strong peso - good or bad?
By Wilson Sy | September 7, 2020 - 12:00am
Last week, the Philippine Chamber of Commerce urged the government to review the Philippine peso’s steady appreciation.
Business
fbfb
UP prof sees Dito breaking promises with Big Tech cables under threat
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 6 days ago
Facebook Inc. and Google reportedly scrapped plans to link the US and Hong Kong through an underwater cable, and Glen Imbang,...
Business
fbfb
Jack Ma’s Alibaba joins Philippines fintech group
By Lawrence Agcaoili | September 7, 2020 - 12:00am
Jack Ma’s Alibaba Cloud has joined the alliance of financial technology companies in the Philippines to contribute to the growth of the local fintech industry.
Business
fbfb
Latest
2 hours ago
San Miguel gets House final OK for tax perks on airport project
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 2 hours ago
A bill granting  a franchise and tax breaks to the San Miguel Corp. (SMC)-led New Manila International Airport project...
Business
fbfb
5 hours ago
Chicken import ban vs. Brazil partially lifted
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 5 hours ago
Brazil accounts for around a fifth of the Philippines’ chicken imports every year.
Business
fbfb
7 hours ago
UK PM gives October 15 deadline for Brexit deal
By Phil Hazlewood | 7 hours ago
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has given an October 15 deadline for a post-Brexit trade agreement with the European...
Business
fbfb
20 hours ago
Peso to remain strong due to weak $, low imports
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 20 hours ago
Economists expect the peso to remain strong until the end of the year despite the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pa...
Business
fbfb
20 hours ago
Economic slump to persist next year – Capital Economics
By Czeriza Valencia | 20 hours ago
The economy may not return to pre-pandemic growth trajectory by next year because of still rising infection rates and weakness...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with