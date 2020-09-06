#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
FTAs to help Philippines recover from health crisis â€“ HSBC
HSBC Philippines president and CEO Graham FitzGerald said the finalization of free trade agreements (FTAs) such as the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) and The Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership would be a welcome and timely economic boost for businesses seeking to offset the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak.
STAR/File
FTAs to help Philippines recover from health crisis – HSBC
Lawrence Agcaoili (The Philippine Star) - September 6, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The completion of crucial multilateral trade agreements will help the Philippines recover from the economic fall out caused by the coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19 pandemic, according to British banking giant HSBC.

HSBC Philippines president and CEO Graham FitzGerald said the finalization of free trade agreements (FTAs) such as the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) and The Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) would be a welcome and timely economic boost for businesses seeking to offset the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak.

FitzGerald said ASEAN members including the Philippines should conclude the negotiations ahead of the RCEP summit later this year.

“When economies come under threat of recession, businesses will instinctively move to ground where there is commercial oxygen, and one air pocket immediately available to policymakers is to sign these FTAs,” he said.

FitzGerald said the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia and Vietnam have been weighing the cost and rewards of joining the CPTPP.

“But with global economic prospects not as bright as they were six months ago, these markets may need to choose pragmatism over perfection when assessing the viability of CPTPP. The risks of missing out may prove too costly,” he said.

CPTPP members have discussed widening the FTA to other members during their recent meeting in Mexico last month. There have also been suggestions that the RCEP would be signed later this year.

HSBC research estimates that ASEAN’s potential growth over the next 10 years, on average, could decline by 0.7 percentage points to 4.3 percent from the pre-COVID-19 level of five percent.

Put another way, COVID-19 could bring down ASEAN’s growth potential to levels last seen during the Asian financial crisis in 1998, with the region’s economic mainstays of large-scale infrastructure development and foreign direct investments (FDI)-enabled manufacturing growth being particularly affected.

The Philippines could also see a decline in its potential growth of about 0.6 percentage point to 0.8 percentage points as a result of reduced investment spending.

The country has relied heavily on capital investment growth for the past 10 years, particularly on infrastructure.

The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) expects a further 40 percent contraction in global FDI flows in 2020 and 2021 affecting manufacturing growth, productivity, and fiscal strength in ASEAN.

“While it may seem counter-intuitive, the current challenging economic outlook could actually be the perfect time for Southeast Asian countries to make strong and far-reaching economic and trade policy action such as finalizing the RCEP or joining the CPTPP,” FitzGerald said.

Signing of these FTAs would complement the Philippines’ overall investment reform programs including the Build Build Build program aimed at accelerating infrastructure spending and developing industries that would yield robust growth, create jobs and improve the lives of Filipinos.

The FTA would also complement the recently-approved Accelerated Recovery and Investments Stimulus for the Economy of the Philippines (ARISE) act aimed at supporting small and medium-sized enterprises to recover from the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

HSBC
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
An unusual taipan
By Boo Chanco | September 4, 2020 - 12:00am
I frequently get asked whether Ramon S. Ang is running for president in 2022. I have asked him the same question and the answer is a big fat NO!
Business
fbfb
Sangley, other China projects to proceed despite US contractor ban
By Prinz Magtulis | 4 days ago
Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said the Philippines is "not a vassal state of any foreign power."
Business
fbfb
Jollibee opens CBTL branch in New York
By Iris Gonzales | September 5, 2020 - 12:00am
Jollibee Group, the Filipino-owned Asian food conglomerate, opened its Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf® brand in New York.
Business
fbfb
Uncertain times for business
By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | September 5, 2020 - 12:00am
For the first time in a long time, the Ghost Month does not seem to hold any special meaning at all.
Business
fbfb
Bank lending slowest in over a decade — BSP
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
Credit growth eased for the fourth straight month to its slowest pace in more than a decade at 6.7 percent in July from 9.6...
Business
fbfb
Latest
38 minutes ago
Foreign financing for COVID-19 response plan reaches $8.83 billion
By Mary Grace Padin | 38 minutes ago
The Philippine government has raised $8.83 billion in financing support from foreign lenders to fund its COVID-19 response...
Business
fbfb
38 minutes ago
Metro Manila subway works still on track — DOTr
By Richmond Mercurio | 38 minutes ago
The Department of Transportation will “dig its way” to bring into partial operability the country’s first...
Business
fbfb
38 minutes ago
AirAsia expands Mindanao routes
By Richmond Mercurio | 38 minutes ago
AirAsia Philippines is expanding its domestic network amid the current health situation as it announced new destinations to...
Business
fbfb
38 minutes ago
Loans for COVID-19 hit small businesses hit over P1.3 billion
By Louella Desiderio | 38 minutes ago
Loan applications approved under a program to help micro and small enterprises weather the coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic...
Business
fbfb
Protect assets from foreclosure threats
September 6, 2020 - 12:00am
Many businesses have been forced to reduce operations or worse, shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, putting a lot of properties at risk when these are used as securitized collateral.
38 minutes ago
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with