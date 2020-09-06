#VACCINEWATCHPH
AirAsia expands Mindanao routes
The low-cost carrier said it would begin flights to General Santos and Zamboanga from Manila on Oct. 25 and 27, respectively.
STAR/File
Richmond Mercurio (The Philippine Star) - September 6, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — AirAsia Philippines is expanding its domestic network amid the current health situation as it announced new destinations to Mindanao starting next month.

The low-cost carrier said it would begin flights to General Santos and Zamboanga from Manila on Oct. 25 and 27, respectively.

“We are pleased to finally announce the launch of our much anticipated commercial flights to General Santos and Zamboanga, which can now be booked on our website and mobile app,” AirAsia Philippines CEO Ricky Isla said.

“These routes are very special as, ahead of our commercial flights this coming October, we have already successfully mounted a number of chartered repatriation flights to and from the two cities to assist in bringing home Filipinos back to their hometowns,” he said.

Isla said AirAsia continues to push for domestic connectivity to provide a much needed boost for economic activity in the country, especially in the south, despite the current health situation.

“We are committed to launching more destinations and gradually restoring our strong domestic network before the year ends,” he said.

AirAsia Philippines expects to recover domestic capacity up to 60 percent of pre-COVID-19 levels by the fourth quarter.

The carrier ended the second quarter with the resumption of six routes, operating 19 percent of its pre-COVID-19 capacity.

Load factor during the April to June period stood at 55 percent, lower than the 91 percent load factor during the April to June period in 2019.

Isla said that while the company is still not that bullish in terms of recovery in the second half, they are seeing positive signs already.

