The BOP is a summary of the economic transactions of a country with the rest of the world for a specific period. A surplus arises when more funds entered the country against those that left while a deficit is incurred when outflows exceed inflows.
Gov't borrowings boost Philippines dollar position in July
Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - September 4, 2020 - 7:01pm

MANILA, Philippines — More dollars flowed into the domestic economy than left in July, strengthening the country's external position amid the pandemic, central bank data released Friday showed. as

Dollars from foreign loans secured to fund coronavirus programs and lower imports kept the balance of payments at a surplus of $8 million, albeit smaller than $80 million surplus in preceding month and the $248 million surfeit posted a year ago, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) said.

BOP is a summary of the economic transactions of a country with the rest of the world for a specific period. A surplus arises when more funds entered the economy against those that left. 

The July outturn marked the sixth straight month of surplus this year and added to the year-to-date dollar surplus worth $4.12 billion, narrower than the $5.04 billion surfeit booked in the same period last year.

According to the BSP, the sustained BOP surplus was expected as state foreign borrowings to shoulder pandemic response costs added dollar inflows. On the other hand, fewer dollars have been flying out due to tepid imports.

The combined effect of the two was enough to offset an exodus of short-term funds and lower foreign direct investments, trade in services and remittances, central bank said.

The 7-month surplus is running way above the central bank's BOP forecast of $600 million by yearend.

