Pandemic now seen destroying jobs of 700k migrant workers

MANILA, Philippines — About 700,000 Filipino migrant workers will likely lose their jobs this year amid massive global layoffs triggered by the coronavirus pandemic, the labor department said Thursday.

The health crisis already destroyed the jobs of 500,000 overseas Filipino workers as of end-August, and about 200,000 more would face the same fate if the outbreak persists until the end of the year, Labor Assistant Secretary Dominique Tutay said in a online press conference.

Related Stories Virus shock seen to throw 500K migrant workers out of jobs

The labor department's new forecast is higher than their previous projection of 500,000 displaced OFWs by year-end.

With the latest projection, the government is now preparing for at least 30.4% of 2.3 million OFWs as of September 2018 to be left jobless by shuttered businesses and cities locked down by the pandemic.

Migrant workers getting displaced also means greater pain for one of the country's economic lifeline, remittances. As it is, the central bank already projects cash remittance inflows to drop 5% year-on-year by year-end. As of May, remittances were faring worse than forecast, dropping 6.4% annually.

"As the pandemic continues to unfold, the immediate and long-term economic effects of the pandemic across economies are yet to be revealed but it is expected also that tourism, retail and personnel services will also shrink," Tutay said.

"So countries of destination will naturally reserve the jobs for their own nationals," she added.

Out of 500,000 displaced OFWs as of August, about 147,000 of them decided to stay onsite, while close to 80,000 are still stranded in their host countries due to movement restrictions, Tutay said. The balance are "waiting for documentation" before they can be sent home.

Since May 15, at the height of stringent lockdowns at home, the government has facilitated the repatriaton of 180,532 migrant workers.

For Tutay, repatriated OFWs can take advatage of high demand for health workers at home and abroad and may even put up a business to stay afloat. But observers are now pessimistic.

"It is too early to say if there will be 'reprieves' for Pinoys abroad. For one, some countries that have eased lockdowns are getting back to restrictions given reported rises of COVID-19 cases," said Jeremaiah Opiniano, executive director at Institute for Migration and Development Issues.

"That means we better not be sure, as the different public health efforts of countries to contain COVID-19 have to be analyzed. COVID-19 is a different animal," Opiniano said in an online exchange.