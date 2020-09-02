Coronavirus loans push up government debt to P9.16-T in July

MANILA, Philippines — Money borrowed to fund the Philippines' costly coronavirus programs continued to bloat the country's debt load past the P9-trillion mark in July, the Bureau of the Treasury reported on Wednesday.

Despite the economy reopening, the government continued to turn to debt to meet the country's pandemic needs, pushing up the state's total liabilities 1.2% month-on-month to P9.16 trillion in July, a new record-high.

Since December last year, debts have accumulated by 18.5%. By sources, 31.7% of the country's debt pile were borrowed offshore while the remaining 68.1% came from local creditors.

As early as March, the Duterte administration embarked on a massive fund-raising activity to raise funding for public programs meant to counter the coronavirus disease-2019 (COVID-19) impact.

The uptick in borrowings are expected to replace revenues unlikely to be collected from shuttered businesses and stay-at-home consumers, helping bridge this year's budget gap that is expected to hit a record-high.

For this year alone, the government expects obligations to swell to P10.16 trillion by end-December. The debt pile is projected to sustain its uptrend to P11. 98 trillion by the end of next year.

Local, foreign debts up

As of July, domestic debt stood at P6.26 trillion, up 1.1% from the previous month, mainly due to purchases of government securities.

Of that amount, P1.84 trillion were borrowed in the first seven months. Broken down, P1.23 trillion were raised through weekly offerings of Treasury bills and Treasury bonds while P310.77 billion were generated from the recent sale of Retail Treasury Bonds.

Apart from these local bond offerings, this year's domestic debt stock likewise included the P300 billion worth of Treasury securities bought by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas to beef up the state's war chest against the outbreak.

On the other hand, total external obligations jumped at a faster rate of 1.5% to P2.91 trillion, of which P481.15 billion were incurred from January to July.

In the first seven months, the government secured P15.05 billion project loans from foreign creditors and another P280.04 billion in program loans, which include P63.73 billion in concessional credit extended by multilateral lenders like the World Bank and Asian Development Bank to help fight the virus.

Proceeds from last April's global bonds sale added to the tally of offshore bond issuances that reached P186.06 billion, data showed.