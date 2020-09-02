#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Coronavirus loans push up government debt to P9.16-T in July
Despite the economy reopening, the government continued to turn to debt to meet the country's pandemic needs, pushing up the state's total liabilities 1.2% month-on-month to P9.16 trillion in July, a new record-high.
STAR/ File
Coronavirus loans push up government debt to P9.16-T in July
Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - September 2, 2020 - 7:15pm

MANILA, Philippines — Money borrowed to fund the Philippines' costly coronavirus programs continued to bloat the country's debt load past the P9-trillion mark in July, the Bureau of the Treasury reported on Wednesday.

Despite the economy reopening, the government continued to turn to debt to meet the country's pandemic needs, pushing up the state's total liabilities 1.2% month-on-month to P9.16 trillion in July, a new record-high.

Since December last year, debts have accumulated by 18.5%. By sources, 31.7% of the country's debt pile were borrowed offshore while the remaining 68.1% came from local creditors.

As early as March, the Duterte administration embarked on a massive fund-raising activity to raise funding for public programs meant to counter the coronavirus disease-2019 (COVID-19) impact.

The uptick in borrowings are expected to replace revenues unlikely to be collected from shuttered businesses and stay-at-home consumers, helping bridge this year's budget gap that is expected to hit a record-high.

For this year alone, the government expects obligations to swell to P10.16 trillion by end-December. The debt pile is projected to sustain its uptrend to P11. 98 trillion by the end of next year.

Local, foreign debts up

As of July, domestic debt stood at P6.26 trillion, up 1.1% from the previous month, mainly due to purchases of government securities.

Of that amount, P1.84 trillion were borrowed in the first seven months. Broken down, P1.23 trillion were raised through weekly offerings of Treasury bills and Treasury bonds while P310.77 billion were generated from the recent sale of Retail Treasury Bonds.

Apart from these local bond offerings, this year's domestic debt stock likewise included the P300 billion worth of Treasury securities bought by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas to beef up the state's war chest against the outbreak.

On the other hand, total external obligations jumped at a faster rate of 1.5% to P2.91 trillion, of which P481.15 billion were incurred from January to July.

In the first seven months, the government secured P15.05 billion project loans from foreign creditors and another P280.04 billion in program loans, which include P63.73 billion in concessional credit extended by multilateral lenders like the World Bank and Asian Development Bank to help fight the virus.

Proceeds from last April's global bonds sale added to the tally of offshore bond issuances that reached P186.06 billion, data showed.

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PHILIPPINE DEBT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
UP prof sees Dito breaking promises with Big Tech cables under threat
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 day ago
Facebook Inc. and Google reportedly scrapped plans to link the US and Hong Kong through an underwater cable, and Glen Imbang,...
Business
fbfb
Shameful politics
By Boo Chanco | September 2, 2020 - 12:00am
Over the past few days, social media had a lot of commentary about how noble, patriotic, and honorable of the Japanese Prime Minister to resign from office just because he has a medical condition that prevents him...
Business
fbfb
Australia enters recession after 3 decades of growth
10 hours ago
Australia has entered its first recession since 1991 after the economy shrank 7% in the second quarter, official figures...
Business
fbfb
Pandemic corruption
By Gerardo P. Sicat | September 2, 2020 - 12:00am
Recently, the country was witness to the spectacle of corruption laid bare in public hearings conducted to examine the operations of the Philippine Health Insurance Corp., the institution that administers the nation’s...
Business
fbfb
Lucia Tan passes away at 77
By Iris Gonzales | 20 hours ago
Lucia “Letty” Gonzales Tan, 77, spouse of taipan Lucio C. Tan and mother of LT Group president Michael G. Tan,...
Business
fbfb
Latest
2 hours ago
RFM allots P350 M to buy back shares
2 hours ago
Listed food and beverage company RFM Corp. brought back 79.4 million shares at 4.38 share with a total value of...
Business
fbfb
13 hours ago
Coronavirus pushes leading world economies into record slumps
13 hours ago
Here are second-quarter changes in gross domestic product compared with the previous quarter for many of the world's top...
Business
fbfb
20 hours ago
Ban on Brazil poultry imports stays
20 hours ago
The Philippines’ ban on poultry imports from Brazil will continue until the Latin American country has ensured that...
Business
fbfb
20 hours ago
Stocks weaken anew as pandemic worries weigh on sentiment
By Iris Gonzales | 20 hours ago
Worries over the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic continue to weigh down investor sentiment as the stock market...
Business
fbfb
20 hours ago
MacroAsia leaves fate of Sangley project to government
By Richmond Mercurio | 20 hours ago
Lucio Tan’s MacroAsia Corp. is leaving the fate of Sangley Point International Airport project to the government, which...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with