#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Reforms in corporate taxation to boost economy
Mary Grace Padin (The Philippine Star) - August 31, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — A reduction in the corporate income tax, complemented by reforms in the tax incentives system, will drive economic growth, create more jobs, and lower poverty incidence in the country, according to a study commissioned by the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE).

Based on the study, the proposed reforms under the Corporate Income Tax and Incentives Rationalization Act (CITIRA), now revamped as the Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises Act (CREATE), will also level the playing field, boost the inflow of foreign direct investments, and result in a reduction in the prices of consumer goods.

A copy of the study, titled “The Potential Economic Effects of Reducing Philippine Corporate Income Tax and Reforming Sectoral Incentives,” was sent by Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello to Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez.

“With these positive findings, the DOLE is confident that CITIRA (now renamed CREATE) will facilitate the creation of more and better employment opportunities for our workers through a regionally competitive corporate tax rate and a level playing field for firms and industries across regions, especially for (micro, small and medium enterprises) and in lagging and underdeveloped regions,” Bello said in a letter to Dominguez.

According to DOLE, the research was conducted before the outbreak of the coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19 in the country.

The study was based on the original proposal under the CITIRA, which seeks to gradually lower the 30-percent corporate income tax rate by one percentage point each year until it reaches 20 percent by 2029.

This is slower than the CREATE bill, which proposes an immediate five-percentage point cut in corporate income tax this year, followed by one-percentage point reduction per year until it reaches 20 percent by 2027.

The study focuses on six key simulations, with different assumptions on how the reduction of the tax rate would be compensated, whether through higher borrowings or lower spending by the government.

Based on one simulation –which considered the original CITIRA as proposed by the government, with the deficit kept at 3.2 percent and the Build Build Build program in full swing – the services and agriculture sectors stand to benefit the most in terms of employment, with the increase in jobs significantly larger in the skilled than the unskilled sector.

DOLE ECONOMY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
New promos rolled out by Smart, Globe
By Richmond Mercurio | August 30, 2020 - 12:00am
Mobile network providers Smart and Globe are providing their subscribers with new promos that will cater to their varying needs.
Business
fbfb
NOW Telecom readies rollout of 5G network
August 30, 2020 - 12:00am
NOW Telecom Co. Inc., an affiliate of publicly listed technology firm NOW Corp., is preparing to join the big league as it sets the stage for its public listing as well as its 5G network rollout.
Business
fbfb
PhilHealth: Who is on trial?
By Atty. Alex B. Cabrera | August 30, 2020 - 12:00am
The gift arrived in a box, but the dancer sprung unwrapped, also unwrapping ideas that the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. execs have money to burn.
Business
fbfb
Bill on special investment vehicles for bad loans backed
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
he Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas and the country’s major banking stakeholders are pushing for the passage of a bill...
Business
fbfb
House for the people
By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | August 30, 2020 - 12:00am
People can’t help but compare the performances of the two houses of Congress.
Business
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
BSP extends easier FX transaction guidelines
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has further extended operational relief measures by relaxing the guidelines on foreign exchange...
Business
fbfb
1 hour ago
PSEi may weaken anew this week
By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
Share prices may continue to weaken this week after the Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) declined for the second straight...
Business
fbfb
1 hour ago
AirAsia Philippines shelves IPO plans
By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
AirAsia Philippines has shelved anew its plan to go public, with the company’s stock market debut unlikely to take place...
Business
fbfb
1 hour ago
Corn farmers buck feed wheat imports
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
Local corn farmers slammed a decision to import feed wheat, saying this will not exactly solve the high prices of corn.
Business
fbfb
1 hour ago
Inflation likely climbed this month
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
Economists expect inflation to rise in August as the reopening of the economy after the lifting of the stricter modified enhanced...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with