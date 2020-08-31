Take matters into your own hands with Metrobank and AXA Philippines

It’s been five months since the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic wreaked havoc in the country. The impact of the pandemic is far-reaching ? affecting how we live, how we interact with other people, and how we work or run our businesses as we move forward toward a “new normal.”

Amid these necessary adjustments made to our daily lives, we are also facing uncertainty, which is why we need something to fall back on to ensure the health and welfare of ourselves and of our loved ones.

It has been projected that the COVID-19 crisis could cost the country’s economy trillions of pesos in losses this year under a worst-case scenario.

Uncertain and stressful times

The pandemic has affected millennials the hardest, impacting them mentally, physically and financially. Millions of Filipinos have already lost their jobs because of the pandemic and the ensuing lockdowns.

The fear and anxiety that come with these uncertain times have backed everyone into the proverbial corner. The mere act of stepping out of the house already requires some preparation and care. In pre-COVID times, it is easier to get help, as services are readily available. Nowadays, when you get into an accident or find yourself in a roadside emergency, it’s a roll of the dice if medical assistance is on its way to you, or if technical and towing service is available to roll you out of a ditch.

In the situation that we are currently all in, emergency insurance has become all-important. However, were not just talking about money. It must include services that are always ready to bail you out of trouble despite the challenges of the pandemic. A holistic emergency protection plan could mean the difference between experiencing a minor setback or a major financial hit if we are ever in an accident.

Indeed, we are in a time where we need to be more mindful of how we protect ourselves and our families. While needed private and government services are still operating, they are doing so at a limited capacity, so we need to be a lot more self-sufficient.

Fortunately, the shift to digital and online services is being accelerated to make life more bearable in times like these. And that gives us options to help with our personal protection and, more importantly, peace-of-mind in the midst of all the changes going on.

Protect yourself and your family with a bank and insurance company you can trust

Metrobank, in partnership with AXA Philippines, is now offering Filipinos a savings account with free AXA Protect Package.

Customers who will open a Metrobank savings or checking account from July 27 to December 29, 2020 will automatically get a free AXA Protect Package inclusive of the following benefits: Personal Accident (PA) Insurance coverage of up to P100,000, a daily in-hospital benefit of P500 per day for accident related confinement, and free access to emergency services via the AXA Rescue Line, a special service accessible through the Emma by AXA app that provides emergency response such as roadside or police assistance.

Each client is entitled to a maximum of two free PA Insurance coverage and daily in-hospital benefit when they open two eligible Metrobank accounts. The insurance coverage will be effective for one year from account opening, while the hospital benefit can be claimed in the event that you are hospitalized due to an accident, for a minimum of three consecutive days and a maximum of 10 days.

The goal of the promise to provide a more meaningful method of saving while giving customers financial assurance and protection during unforeseen and unfortunate cases, like accidents. For just P2,000, you can add that extra layer of protection so you and your loved ones have control over unexpected situations.

Metrobank is one of the premier universal bank and foremost financial institutions in the country, while AXA is one of the country’s leading insurance companies and a joint partnership between the Metrobank Group and the Paris-based AXA Group. With Metrobank, your money, health and safety are in good hands.

For more information you may visit https://metrobank.com.ph/AXA-personal-accident-insurance.