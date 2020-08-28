#VACCINEWATCHPH
Global-Estate Resorts completes P3-B worth of projects despite pandemic
Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - August 28, 2020 - 7:10pm

MANILA, Philippines — Not even the coronavirus pandemic can stop Global-Estate Resorts Inc. from pursuing its expansion plans this year.

In a disclosure to the stock exchange on Friday, the integrated lifestyle and tourism estates unit of real-estate company Megaworld Corp. said it will turn over P3 billion worth of completed projects this year. These include residential units and commercial lots at Boracay Newcoast in Aklan; Twin Lakes in Laurel, Batangas; and Sta. Barbara Heights in Iloilo.

Meanwhile, ongoing projects accross the country will continue and will remain unhampered by the ongoing health crisis affecting the country, GERI said.

“We uphold our commitment to our customers for the timely completion and turnover of projects even if we are in the middle of a pandemic,” Monica Salomon, company president, said.

Despite the completion of projects, GERI was still not spared from the economic fallout of the pandemic. For this year, GERI said it is cutting its capital spending by 38% to P4 billion as lockdowns and health protocols continue to restrict the movement of materials and workers in the company’s construction sites.

Nonetheless, GERI said it will remain fiscally prudent to conserve cash while still pursuing its expansion plans. 

“The company will continue to observe financial discipline to ensure financial stability through prudent cash management and operational efficiency. While we have deferred new township launches, we will push thru with the launching of projects within our integrated estates," Salomon said.

"We have also allocated funds for strategic property acquisitions to allow us to take advantage of opportunities for business expansion and growth,” she added.

On Friday, shares in GERI fell 1.25% to end the week at P0.79 apiece.

