State subsidies to GOCCs fall in July as economy reopens

MANILA, Philippines — Subsidies from the national government to state-run corporations declined in July amid a second month of getting back to business following a three-month shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Data from Bureau of the Treasury showed a total of P17.9 billion subsidies were released to government-owned or -controlled corporations (GOCCs) in July, down 74% from P69.2 billion handed out in June.

Compared to the same month last year, subsidies to government-owned and -controlled corporations (GOCCs) fell 53%.

Broken down, major non-financial GOCCs received P11.9 billion subsidies in July, down 71.2% month-on-month, while other corporations got P6.1 billion, 78.3% lower than the preceding month.

The amount of subsidies released in July pushed the seven-month tally to P187.5 billion, nearly triple from last year's P65 billion as the pandemic prompted the national government to infuse cash to GOCCs to keep them afloat and assist on pandemic response.

From January to July, Social Security System (SSS), the pension fund tapped by the finance department to implement wage subsidy program for small firm workers affected by lockdowns, cornered the bulk of subsidies amounting to P51 billion.

NHA leads, PhilHealth follows

In July alone, the National Housing Authority (NHA), in charge of the state's housing program, received the bulk of subsidies at P10 billion.

The Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth), which is currently embroiled at the heart of a P15-billion corruption scandal, followed NHA with P4.1 billion in subsidies last month. The National Irrigation Administration was next, gettting P1.9 billion.

The Philippine Coconut Authority received P643 million in state support in July, followed by P576 million that went to the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes, figures showed. Included in the biggest recipients was the Development Academy of the Philippines, a state think tank, secured P191 million.

Three health institutions facing the pandemic followed. The Philippine Heart Center go P118 million worth of subsidies, data showed. The Philippine Children's Medical Center was assisted with P78 million, while National Kidney Transplant Institute was earmarked P75 million.

The Philippine Rice Research Institute, a government agency researching on rice development, was funneled with P59 million. The National Electrification Administration, responsible for providing power connection to far-flung areas, received P46 million.

Apart from SSS, the biggest recipients of state subsidies for the first 7 months were the National Food Authority, which regulates the rice market and imports rice for buffer stock, that got P37.65 billion. PhilHealth, meanwhile, so far received P30.3 billion.

Subsidies form part of the government's total spending which last month grew 10.4% year-on-year to P374.7 billion. From January to July, state disbursements expanded 23.8% annually to P2.39 trillion, data showed.