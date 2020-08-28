ePLDTâ€™s new cloud service targets WFH

MANILA, Philippines — PLDT’s information and communications technology arm, ePLDT Inc., has introduced a new cloud service to help businesses and employees simplify remote work or work-from-home (WFH) arrangements.

Called ePLDT Virtual Desktop, the newest service offered by ePLDT aims to provide simplified and secure remote management of desktops and applications via the cloud.

The new cloud service allows remote workers to enjoy the same user experience as if they were in their office or workstation, ePLDT said.

The Virtual Desktop also provides enhanced security for businesses, with remote users having safe and secure access to corporate data and applications authorized by the company.

Jovy Hernandez, ePLDT president and CEO as well as SVP and head for PLDT and Smart Enterprise Business Groups, said the introduction of the Virtual Desktop is in support of the company’s thrust to simplify the complex for its customers.

“Our aim at ePLDT is to help businesses accelerate their digital transformation by simplifying the complex, especially today as they navigate through the pandemic,” Hernandez said.

“We designed this new service to address the needs of our customers looking for secure, scalable, and easy-to-deploy cloud solutions which can help them continue their operations, regardless of where they are. It’s as simple as that,” he said.

In light of the community quarantine measures, PLDT said it has deployed 1,000 units of the Virtual Desktop solution within the group to allow a smooth WFH arrangement for its employees and enable them to remain efficient and productive while working remotely.

According to ePLDT, the Virtual Desktop leverages on the capabilities of Microsoft Azure to deliver the security, simplified management and integration, and seamless user experience employees working from home need.

“Our focus throughout this unprecedented time has been on making sure our customers, partners and communities around the world remain connected, productive and secure. Through our longstanding partnership with ePLDT, we’re able to deliver on that commitment, providing Filipino businesses with the collaborative tools and systems they need to respond, recover, build resilience and achieve more,” Microsoft Philippines country general manager Andres Ortola said.