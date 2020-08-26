Borrowings swell to P3 trillion in the face of pandemic

MANILA, Philippines — The Duterte government will borrow P3 trillion this year and the next to bridge a record budget deficit and persistently build up its war-chest against the coronavirus disease-2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

Gross borrowings will hit P3.03 trillion next year, slightly up from P3 trillion programmed this year, budget documents showed. In 2019, before the pandemic was even on the horizon, financing needs only amounted to P1.02 trillion.

The tripling of the government’s funding needs was an expected consequence of the outbreak's disruptions to typical life. With businesses shuttered and consumers too scared to go out and spend, tax receipts have fallen, forcing the administration to resort to debt to sustain operation, fund public programs, and even pay debts falling due.

Observers were not worried about paying. “The whole issue on credit worthiness should always revert to the question surrounding a country’s ability to repay their debt and not necessarily the magnitude of the debt stock,” said Nicholas Antonio Mapa, senior economist at ING Bank in Manila.

Indeed, huge borrowings were well underway since the pandemic struck in March. Faced with revenues poised to fall around 16% this year, the government turned to more loans and issuing bonds to raise cash.

Proceeds, in turn, are slowly trickling down to the debt pile that breached P9 trillion last June, with further increases likely.

Data showed the trend will persist next year. Broken down, gross domestic borrowings will go up 16.4% year-on-year to P2.22 trillion. Their foreign counterparts, meanwhile, will contract 43.7% to P785.61 billion.

Among domestic financing plans, P50 billion will be generated through weekly Treasury bill auctions, while P1.53 trillion will come from the sale of longer-termed Treasury bonds. T-bills and T-bonds are government papers issued to investors with corresponding interest and payment schedules.

The balance of P1.53 trillion will be raised through the central bank’s purchase of state securities, an unusual financing move that ensures cash supply for the government facing difficulty generating earnings.

Abroad, economic officials are seeking to sign on P94.9 billion worth of program loans from multilateral donors like the World Bank and Asian Development Bank, as well as bilateral sources like Japan.

A total of P61.4 billion in project loans, funding specific undertakings, will also be secured from similar sources, data showed. The balance of P286 billion will be raised through bond offerings offshore and “other inflows.”

While Mapa does not see a problem on the government depending on debt during hard times, whether or not these resources would be maximized to facilitate economic recovery is another matter. “We reiterate our view that government and the economic well-being of the country will be better served by a concerted effort to spend early in the game to avert a full blown economic depression,” Mapa explained.

“Prevention is indeed more valuable than a cure and scrimping on spending to protect debt optics may actually lead to a downward spiral for the economy which would unfortunately result in lower credit worthiness as our incomes decline faster than the rise in debt,” he continued.