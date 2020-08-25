Philippines secures fifth ADB loan for outbreak response

MANILA, Philippines — Fresh loans were extended by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to the Philippines, this time to fund purchases of medical equipment critical to the ongoing fight against the coronavirus disease-2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Manila-based multilateral lender said $125 million was approved to be disbursed to its host country under the Health System Enhancement to Address and Limit or HEAL COVID-19 Project.

The loan is payable in 29 years, including a grace period of 8.5 years. An annual interest rate based on ADB’s London interbank offered rate-based lending facility will also be charged.

“This project will help improve the preparedness and resilience of the country’s health systems at the national and local levels in handling current and future public health threats,” Ahmed Saeed, the lender’s vice-president, said.

“It will also contribute to the Philippines’ efforts toward implementing universal health coverage,” Saeed added.

The latest disbursement, the fifth since March, seals ADB as the largest donor to the Philippines’ efforts to control the spread of COVID-19. Including this loan, ADB has so far lent out $2.7 billion to the government, finance department data showed.

Loan proceeds of $125 million will be used to purchase medical equipment, including electrocardiography machines and defibrillators, to 17 major hospitals and fund the upgrade of their isolation facilities. Ventilators will also be purchased for 70 government hospitals and 20 hospitals located in far-flung areas.

To improve clinical management and detection of COVID-19 cases, computed tomography (CT) scan machines for 33 hospitals will likewise be bought with the money. At least 10 state-run laboratories will also be supplied with new test kits, while personal protective equipment will also be procured for medical workers.

Hospital staff and laboratory technicians will be trained to operate and maintain the new pieces of equipment. This will come on top of trainings on psycho-social support to patients and families of COVID-19 patients. Training costs will likewise be shouldered by the latest ADB loan.

“The project will help the government scale up its ability to conduct COVID-19 tests, surveillance, and infection prevention and control, and provide critical care equipment to improve treatment outcomes,” Sakiko Tanaka, ADB’s principal social sector specialist for Southeast Asia, said in the same statement.