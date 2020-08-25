#VACCINEWATCHPH
Duterte's penultimate budget to reach Congress on Tuesday
President Rodrigo Roa Duterte holds a meeting with members of the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Emerging Infectious Diseases at the Malago Clubhouse in Malacañang on May 4, 2020.
President photo/Toto Lozano
Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - August 25, 2020 - 11:07am

MANILA, Philippines — The Duterte administration will submit for Congress approval its proposed P4.51-trillion budget for next year on Tuesday afternoon, kicking off legislative discussions on another measure which the government eyes as a stimulus to a pandemic-induced economic slump.

"We've arranged the submission today after lunch," Budget Secretary Wendel Avisado said in a text message when sought for details.

President Rodrigo Duterte's penultimate budget — equivalent to 21.8% of the country’s gross domestic product — is higher by 9.9% than this year’s outlay of P4.1 trillion and is set to keep the government funded for what is poised to be a long and winding road to recovery from the coronavirus outbreak.

Earlier, the budget department said the proposed spending plan would concentrate on financing front-line healthcare systems as well as digitization efforts in the bureaucracy in line with 

Tuesday's submission of the budget proposal complies with the constitutional deadline, which gives the Executive department 30 days from the resumption of session in Congress to endorse to lawmakers the government spending plan. Legislators resumed session last July 27 marked by Duterte's SONA. 

Congress now has until yearend to pass the budget, a delay on which would hamper new programs for next year and could spell economic disaster for an economy already suffering the worst contraction in record. When passage of the 2019 budget was pushed back by four months, for instance, finance department estimated P46 billion in projects were stopped in the first quarter of that year alone.

As it is, the budget reaching Congress nearly a month since SONA departs from tradition since 2011 when the outlay is submitted immediately or just days after the president presided over lawmakers. Lockdowns, a skeleton workforce compiling agency budgets, and difficulty in estimating pandemic needs prompted this year's untypical submission schedule.

Before the pandemic struck, economic managers originally set a record P4.64 trillion outlay for 2021, but the amount was slashed to P4.1 trillion in May on expectations government will encounter difficulty raising revenues to fund spending plans due to the pandemic.

On May 27, another revision saw the proposed budget slightly increased to P4.33 trillion to accommodate higher infrastructure spending and jumpstart economic growth.

Finally, earlier this month, the amount was settled at P4.5 trillion which was approved by Duterte last July 30.

