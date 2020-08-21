POGOs a potential source of Bayanihan 2 funds, Drilon says

MANILA, Philippines — Lawmakers have set their sights on online casino centers as one of the possible sources of funds for the administration-backed stimulus bill that seeks to salvage the economy from a coronavirus-induced slump.

The government can dip into funds collected from 5% franchise tax slapped on Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators to partly fund the the Bayanihan to Recover as One bill (Bayanihan II), Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon told DZMM radio on Friday.

To ensure the government can collect a sizeable amount of revenue, Drilon explained that the franchise tax will be based on punters' entire bets, instead of just winnings. The government will also use the "official exchange rate" so POGOs cannot "cheat."

"This will cover every peso that they will bet," Drilon said in Filipino.

In POGOs, bets are made by players abroad, mostly Chinese nationals, through service providers based here in the Philippines. These providers install the IT systems necessary for the games to be held. The Philippine Amusement & Gaming Corp. only collects licensing fees from these providers which in 2019 amounted to P5.73 billion, down from P6.11 billion a year ago.

On top of license fees, BIR started slapping a franchise tax on POGO local providers in 2017, a direct result of public clamor to tighten watch on offshore gaming believed to be populated by illegal Chinese workers. Income taxes were also charged on POGO workers, and some firms were shuttered due to alleged failure to pay taxes.

The finance department collected P6.9 billion on these levies from POGOs last year, nearly triple the P2.4 billion raised in 2018. That said, revenues collected from POGOs still fall below those collected from brick-and-mortar casinos where PAGCOR has direct supervision.

On Thursday, both chambers of Congress came out with their final version of Bayanihan II, ending a stalemate between administration officials and lawmakers over the cost of the economic rescue plan.

As it is, legislators abandoned their push for a large-scale fiscal firepower — something that several observers had also wanted — and approved a P165.5 billion stimulus package that follows the Duterte administration's thrust of fiscal discipline.

Broken down, P140 billion of regular appropriations will be ready to be spent while up to P25.5 billion will serve as a standby fund. Apart from taxes from POGOs, Bayanihan II will also be funded through budget reallocations and loans, Drilon said.