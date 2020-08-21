#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Toyotaâ€™s target output under CARS in peril amid pandemic
TMP first vice president Rommel Gutierrez said in a press conference yesterday that vehicle models enrolled under the CARS program have been badly hit as the pandemic has affected demand and resulted in a slowdown in sales.
Photo from Toyota PH / https://toyota.com.ph/
Toyota’s target output under CARS in peril amid pandemic
Louella Desiderio (The Philippine Star) - August 21, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Toyota Motor Philippines Corp. (TMP), one of the participants in the government’s Comprehensive Automotive Resurgence Strategy (CARS) program, said it may be difficult to meet its production target under the program due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

TMP first vice president Rommel Gutierrez said in a press conference yesterday that vehicle models enrolled under the CARS program have been badly hit as the pandemic has affected demand and resulted in a slowdown in sales.

“The danger there is that there are commitments under the CARS program that we have to meet and definitely, with all this negative impact on the automotive industry, there is a threat that the participants of the CARS program may not be able to achieve the target volume as committed,” he said.

Under the CARS program, the government grants incentives to participating automotive firms to encourage investments in local manufacturing of vehicles.

To avail of the incentives, participants need to manufacture at least 200,000 units of the enrolled vehicle model within a period of six years.

TMP’s entry to the CARS program is the Vios sedan model.

Apart from TMP, Mitsubishi Motors Philippines Corp. is also participating in the CARS program with the Mirage as its entry vehicle model.

Gutierrez, who is also president of the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines Inc., said at this time, it would be appropriate to review the policies and conditions of the government support.

“We need appropriate assistance and collaboration with the government so that we could maintain local production and at the same time be competitive not only among brands but even in the ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations),” he said.

He said the survival of the automotive industry is important as it is a major contributor to the economy.

Even as the pandemic continues to affect the automotive industry, TMP continues to roll out vehicles to cater to the market.

TMP’s latest vehicle offering is the Corolla Cross, available in two variants: the 1.8 G CVT and a hybrid option which combines gasoline engine with two electric motors.

Gutierrez said TMP aims to sell 400 units of the Corolla Cross from August to December.

He said this means an average of 75 to 80 units per month, with 40 percent or 30 units accounted for by the hybrid variant.

TMP vice president for marketing Elijah Marcial said the Corolla Cross appeals to both men and women, with a slight leaning toward the latter, who are 35 to 45 years old, forward thinkers and advocates of hybrid technology.

Available in four colors – metal stream metallic, red mica metallic, platinum white pearl mica and attitude black mica – the 1.8 G CVT variant retails for P1.285 million, while the 1.8 V hybrid option is available for P1.650 million.

TOYOTA MOTOR PHILIPPINES CORP.
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
BSP takes 'prudent pause' on easing streak
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 8 hours ago
“No amount of monetary easing and liquidity injection can push businesses and consumers to spend if the confidence is...
Business
fbfb
SEC nullifies majority share acquisition in The Medical City
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 8 hours ago
Former Health Secretary Alfredo Bengzon's attempt to regain control of The Medical City (TMC) made headway on Thursday.
Business
fbfb
Shutdown causes financial blowback to ABS-CBN in first half
By Prinz Magtulis | 13 hours ago
In a disclosure to the stock exchange on Thursday, the Lopez-led network reported a net loss of P3.93 billion for the first...
Business
fbfb
BSP allows banks to extend more home loans
By Prinz Magtulis | 9 hours ago
An additional P1.2 trillion will be freed up in bank's vaults to lend to the property sector.
Business
fbfb
Deposits, lifeline for banks, rise in Q1 but future decline expected
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 12 hours ago
Large deposits are a typical source of strength for Philippine banks. Those resources may see some decline in coming mon...
Business
fbfb
Latest
2 hours ago
Index slips anew on lack of catalysts
By Iris Gonzales | 2 hours ago
Concerns over developments abroad as well as the lack of positive catalysts at home drove share prices further down yesterday,...
Business
fbfb
2 hours ago
BSP keeps interest rates steady
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 2 hours ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas kept its key interest rates unchanged yesterday, as expected, saying the current monetary...
Business
fbfb
2 hours ago
Megawide told to address issues on NAIA rehab plan
By Richmond Mercurio | 2 hours ago
Several concerns and issues have to be addressed first before the unsolicited proposal of the group of Megawide Construction...
Business
fbfb
2 hours ago
Banks allowed to raise loan limit for real estate
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 2 hours ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has raised the real estate loan limit of big banks, releasing P1.2 trillion in additional...
Business
fbfb
SEC nullifies The Medical City takeover
By Iris Gonzales | August 21, 2020 - 12:00am
The Securities and Exchange Commission has nullified the takeover of The Medical City by a group of shareholders.
2 hours ago
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with