ALI taps investment banks for bond issue

MANILA, Philippines — Ayala Land Inc., the listed property arm of conglomerate Ayala Corp. has mandated five banks for a five-year fixed rate bond issue.

In a disclosure yesterday, ALI said it tapped BDO Capital & Investment Corp, BPI Capital Corp, China Bank Capital Corp, First Metro Investment Corp and SB Capital Investment Corp. as joint lead underwriters and bookrunners for the issue.

ALI is offering P6.25 billion five-year fixed-rate bonds, which will be the fifth tranche of its P50 billion securities Program.

“The offer and issuance of bonds shall be at such price and under such terms and conditions to be determined by the company’s management in consultation with the joint lead underwriters and bookrunners,” ALI said.

As part of the offer, Ayala Land will also do a bond exchange, the first of its kind in the Philippine peso debt capital markets.

The company intends to extend the invitation to debt securities investors who hold outstanding principal amounts of Ayala Land’s 4.625 percent 2020 bonds.

Holders of the October 2020 bonds will be provided the option, without any obligation, to settle their subscription – fully or partially – by exchanging at a ratio of 1:1 based on the principal amount of the respective bonds.

“All holders of the October 2020 bonds that purchase the bonds and opt for the bond exchange as a settlement option shall receive the accrued interest, net of applicable taxes, as of the day of issuance and listing of the bonds in cash, on the issue date, which is indicatively set on a date prior to the maturity date of the October 2020 bonds, depending on market conditions and subject to regulatory approvals,” ALI said.