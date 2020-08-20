#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
ALI taps investment banks for bond issue
Iris Gonzales (The Philippine Star) - August 20, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Ayala Land Inc., the listed property arm of conglomerate Ayala Corp. has mandated five banks for a five-year fixed rate bond issue.

In a disclosure yesterday, ALI said it tapped BDO Capital & Investment Corp, BPI Capital Corp, China Bank Capital Corp, First Metro Investment Corp and SB Capital Investment Corp. as joint lead underwriters and bookrunners for the issue.

ALI is offering P6.25 billion five-year fixed-rate bonds, which will be the fifth tranche of its P50 billion securities Program.

“The offer and issuance of bonds shall be at such price and under such terms and conditions to be determined by the company’s management in consultation with the joint lead underwriters and bookrunners,” ALI said.

As part of the offer, Ayala Land will also do a bond exchange, the first of its kind in the Philippine peso debt capital markets.

The company intends to extend the invitation to debt securities investors who hold outstanding principal amounts of Ayala Land’s 4.625 percent 2020 bonds.

Holders of the October 2020 bonds will be provided the option, without any obligation, to settle their subscription – fully or partially – by exchanging at a ratio of 1:1 based on the principal amount of the respective bonds.

“All holders of the October 2020 bonds that purchase the bonds and opt for the bond exchange as a settlement option shall receive the accrued interest, net of applicable taxes, as of the day of issuance and listing of the bonds in cash, on the issue date, which is indicatively set on a date prior to the maturity date of the October 2020 bonds, depending on market conditions and subject to regulatory approvals,” ALI said.

 

BDO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Ayala Land sets bond offer
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 6 hours ago
The listed property arm of conglomerate Ayala Corp. announced Wednesday it plans to raise P6.25 billion through the issuance...
Business
fbfb
Ayala energy unit to build solar plants worth P6.1 billion
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 12 hours ago
AC Energy Philippines Inc. targets to hike its renewables portfolio to 5,000 MW by 2025.
Business
fbfb
Healthcare
By Boo Chanco | August 19, 2020 - 12:00am
Health is wealth. But it seems in our current situation, the only ones getting wealthy on the pretext of caring for our health are the crooks.
Business
fbfb
Government debt fetch low rates, but suffer shorter payment terms in June
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 7 hours ago
Payment terms on government debts continue to shorten as of June, cancelling out any benefits from falling borrowing costs...
Business
fbfb
‘Vaccine not enough to improve 2021 outlook’
By Czeriza Valencia | 1 day ago
The development of a COVID-19 vaccine cannot be expected to significantly improve economic outlook in the near term due to...
Business
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
AC Energy to put up 2 solar plants
By Catherine Talavera | 1 hour ago
AC Energy Inc., the power unit of the Ayala Group, will build two new solar plants in Central Luzon as it continues to expand...
Business
fbfb
ALI taps investment banks for bond issue
By Iris Gonzales | August 20, 2020 - 12:00am
Ayala Land Inc., the listed property arm of conglomerate Ayala Corp. has mandated five banks for a five-year fixed rate bond issue.
1 hour ago
Business
fbfb
Fitch unit projects further rise in gold prices
By Lawrence Agcaoili | August 20, 2020 - 12:00am
Fitch Solutions Country Risk & Industry Research sees the price of gold rising further in the coming months as investors shift to safe haven assets amid the global coronavirus pandemic, helping central banks, including...
1 hour ago
Business
fbfb
Strong fundamentals to speed up economic recovery
By Mary Grace Padin | August 20, 2020 - 12:00am
The government’s strong current account position, together with other sound macroeconomic indicators, may speed up the country’s recovery from the impact of the pandemic, according to the Department...
1 hour ago
Business
fbfb
Term deposit rates mixed ahead of BSP meeting
By Lawrence Agcaoili | August 20, 2020 - 12:00am
Term deposits yesterday fetched mixed results ahead of the rate-setting meeting of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas as liquidity conditions normalize after the successful fund raising activity by the national go...
1 hour ago
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with