Fitch unit projects further rise in gold prices

MANILA, Philippines — Fitch Solutions Country Risk & Industry Research sees the price of gold rising further in the coming months as investors shift to safe haven assets amid the global coronavirus pandemic, helping central banks, including the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), beef up their respective foreign exchange buffers.

In its latest commentary titled “Gold prices: grinding higher, but bouts of volatility to persist,” Fitch Solutions said it now expects gold price to average $1,850 per troy ounce instead of $1,680 for this year.

“Prices have reached 2011 highs as per our expectations and are currently positioned for some further upside in 2020,” Fitch Solutions said.

The research arm of the Fitch Group pointed out global recession, low bond yields and rising geopolitical tensions would continue to support gold prices in the short term owing to its safe haven status.

“In 2021 and beyond, we expect competing economic factors such as easing geopolitical uncertainty and rising central bank demand for gold to cap gold price growth,” it added.

Fitch Solutions said gold is expected to average $1,705 per troy ounce annually between 2021 and 2024, starting at $1,850 for next year before declining to $1,700 in 2022, $1,650 in 2023, and $1,620 in 2024.

“From a technical perspective, we believe gold prices remain positioned to the upside, respecting the underlying long-term uptrend as concerns over the global economy remain over the coming months, supporting safe haven assets including gold,” Fitch Solutions said.

Nevertheless, it is acknowledging that bouts of volatility and pullbacks in gold prices would occur during periods of strong risk appetite given that economic data show that the worst is now behind us and hopes of a COVID-19 vaccine approval heighten.

Fitch Solutions said further support for gold prices would stem from expectations for bond yields to remain low as central banks keep monetary policy accommodative, which would provide significant support to non-yielding assets including gold.

Latest data from the BSP showed the country’s gross international reserves (GIR) level hit an all-time high of $98 billion in July from $93.47 billion in June as the price of gold continues soar, while the national government and companies turn to the offshore debt market for much needed funds to combat the impact of the novel coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19 pandemic.

The $4.53 billion month-on-month increase reflected inflows mainly from the revaluation gains from the BSP’s gold holdings, national government’s foreign currency deposits with the BSP, as well as central bank’s income from its investments abroad.

For one, the BSP’s gold holdings surged 57 percent to $12.59 billion in July from $8.01 billion in June as the price of gold soared to $1,950 per troy ounce.

The central bank said the strong inflows were partly offset by the foreign currency withdrawals made by the national government to pay its foreign currency debt obligations.