#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Ayala Land
The new offering represents the fifth tranche of Ayala Land's plan to raise a total of P50 billion worth of debt under a shelf registration approved in April last year by the Securities and Exchanged Commission.
Ayala Land/Released
Ayala Land sets bond offer
Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - August 19, 2020 - 7:31pm

MANILA, Philippines — The listed property arm of conglomerate Ayala Corp. announced Wednesday plans to raise P6.25 billion through debt, adding an offer to current bond holders to swap their securities so they can participate in the fresh offering.

In a disclosure to the stock exchange, Ayala Land Inc. said investors holding outstanding principal amounts of the company's bonds due on Oct. 10, 2020 may "fully or partially" exchange the securities for the new five-year fixed-rate bonds.

Under Ayala Land's exchange offer, holders of existing debt papers will receive the accrued interest — net of applicable taxes — in cash before the sale of new debt papers, which is scheduled before the maturity of the October 2020 notes. The October bonds fetched a rate of 4.63% per year.

The new offering represents the fifth tranche of Ayala Land's plan to raise a total of P50 billion worth of debt under a shelf registration approved in April last year by the Securities and Exchanged Commission.

The company hired BDO Capital & Investment Corporation, BPI Capital Corporation, China Bank Capital Corporation, First Metro Investment Corporation and SB Capital Investment Corporation as joint lead underwriters and bookrunners to manage the new round of bonds sale.

Last April, Ayala Land said it was spending P69.8 billion for capital expenditures this year, about 37% lower from its previous plan of P110 billion as the coronavirus pandemic weighs on its business.

In the first half, the company reported a 70% year-on-year decline in earnings to P4.5 billion as a single-digit uptick in office leasing revenues fails to cushion a drop in revenues of its shopping centers, hotels, resorts and residential properties.

On Wednesday, shares in Ayala Land closed at P31.85 apiece, down 3.04%.

AYALA LAND INC
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Healthcare
By Boo Chanco | August 19, 2020 - 12:00am
Health is wealth. But it seems in our current situation, the only ones getting wealthy on the pretext of caring for our health are the crooks.
Business
fbfb
‘Vaccine not enough to improve 2021 outlook’
By Czeriza Valencia | 21 hours ago
The development of a COVID-19 vaccine cannot be expected to significantly improve economic outlook in the near term due to...
Business
fbfb
From Russia with love
By Tony F. Katigbak | August 19, 2020 - 12:00am
I have always been an admirer of James Bond films. I watched the first movie, Dr. No, starring Sean Connery and Ursula Andress in Cairo, where I graduated from high school at Cairo American College.
Business
fbfb
Road to Philippine independence: Manuel Quezon — Sergio Osmeña rivalry
By Gerardo P. Sicat | August 19, 2020 - 12:00am
No two Philippine historical figures when put together create as much weight as those of Manuel L. Quezon and Sergio Osmeña.
Business
fbfb
House panel OKs bill extending tax amnesty
By Edu Punay | 21 hours ago
A House panel has approved a bill extending the period of estate tax amnesty to provide additional financial relief to Filipinos...
Business
fbfb
Latest
21 hours ago
1 million young workers at risk of losing jobs – ADB
By Czeriza Valencia | 21 hours ago
As many as one million young workers in the Philippines, or those aged 15 to 24, are in danger of losing their jobs amid the...
Business
fbfb
21 hours ago
BIR eases tax residency rules for foreign employees
By Mary Grace Padin | 21 hours ago
The Bureau of Internal Revenue has eased the tax residency rules for foreign employees who are forced to extend their stay...
Business
fbfb
21 hours ago
RCBC’s $300 million bond issuance gets BSP approval
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 21 hours ago
Yuchengco-led Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. has received the approval of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas to raise as much...
Business
fbfb
Quarantine easing buoys stock trades
By Iris Gonzales | August 19, 2020 - 12:00am
Share prices rallied yesterday as Metro Manila and nearby areas revert to a less stringent general community quarantine, traders said.
21 hours ago
Business
fbfb
T-bill rates inch up
By Mary Grace Padin | August 19, 2020 - 12:00am
Government securities maturing in 35 days fetched slightly higher rates ahead of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas’ Monetary Board meeting this week, according to the Bureau of the Treasury.
21 hours ago
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with