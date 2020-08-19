#VACCINEWATCHPH
This undated file photo shows a PhilHealth assistance window
PhilHealth FB Page/File
Search for means to keep PhilHealth alive on
Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - August 19, 2020 - 5:07pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Duterte administration has started the process of ensuring the state health insurer remains running beyond 2022.

In an e-mail on Wednesday, the Governance Commission for Government-owned and –controlled Corporations (GCG), which oversees state companies, said measures will be recommended to the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) to extend the insurer’s fund life.

“Recently, the Commission already requested PhilHealth to submit, among others, its updated financial statements and status of its corporate operating budget, details of its financial projections for 2020 to 2022 and risk management plan to address the impact of COVID-19 on PhilHealth’s operations and financial viability,” GCG said in response to queries.

“Once these documents are submitted, the GCG shall evaluate the same and propose measures to the PhilHealth Governing Board and management to ensure the viability of the PhilHealth Fund,” it added.

Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III, who sits as ex-officio chair of GCG, did not respond to request for comment.

How long the study of PhilHealth’s financial health will take remains unclear, but it can be a tedious process and can delve deeper into money issues surrounding the fund which its officials said can go “bankrupt” as early as 2022 without infusion from the government.

As it is, PhilHealth owes some 200 private hospitals about P3 billion in unpaid claims and reimbursements, which in turn, weakens hospital services, Rustico Jimenez, president of the Private Hospitals Association of the Philippines, said in a radio interview with dzMM.
 
“We have 700 plus members, the other member-hospitals are yet to report how much PhilHealth owes them because they are still busy attending to COVID-19 (coronavirus disease-2019) patients,” Jimenez explained.

The impending financial collapse is not the only problem hounding PhilHealth. Senators are set to issue a committee report next week to mark the conclusion of their probe over P15-billion corruption allegations against the insurer’s top officials led by Ricardo Morales, president and chief executive. 

In a text message, Senate President Vicente Sotto III said he will begin drafting a committee report on the matter this weekend, without divulging whether the Senate would recommend charges against PhilHealth officials implicated on the controversy.

On Wednesday, Ombudsman Samuel Martires already ordered the suspension for 6 months of 13 PhilHealth officials, led by Dennis Mas, senior vice-president, excluding Morales. 

