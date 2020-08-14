#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Foreign reserves jump, inch closer to $100 billion in July
Gross international reserves hit a record of $98 billion as of end last month, up 4.8% from previous month, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) reported on Friday.
STAR/File
Foreign reserves jump, inch closer to $100 billion in July
Prinz Magtulis (Philstar.com) - August 14, 2020 - 7:31pm

MANILA, Philippines — The country’s foreign buffers jumped in July to a new historic high, nearing the $100-billion milestone and giving the economy critical economic support on the prolonged battle against coronavirus disease-2019 (COVID-19).

Gross international reserves hit a record of $98 billion as of end last month, up 4.8% from previous month, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) reported on Friday.

The tally is already running above BSP’s $95-billion forecast by year-end, which was already revised upwards from just $90 billion seen last May and $86 billion projected November last year. Balance of payments forecasts, including that of reserves, are due to be revisited anew later this year.

Rising reserves are key support to the Philippines’ investment-grade rating, which in turn, allows government and corporates to borrow below market costs. In an economy, reserves serve as standby funds used to settle external obligations like imports and foreign debt during external shocks.

As of July, existing reserves can finance 8.9 months worth of imports, way above the global standard of six months. Funds are also equivalent to 4.9 times of short-term debt due within one year or less based on residual maturity. 

Since March, foreign reserves got a boost from the Duterte administration’s foreign borrowings to build up the state’s COVID-19 war-chest. Dollar borrowings were exchanged in pesos, with foreign currencies piling up in the country’s reserves.

Last month, BSP said in a statement buffer funds increased mainly as a result of a change on how the value of gold holdings is calculated. Instead of using gold’s amortized cost, the central bank now computes the metal based on fair value.

Changes on gold accounting, in turn, resulted in a cumulative increase in gold holdings by 57.1% from previous month to $12.6 billion, BSP data showed, almost nearly pushing up the entire reserve pile on its own.

Other reserve components also posted some increases. Foreign exchange, composed of most traded currencies such as US dollar, yen, euro and Chinese yuan, rose 3.8% month-on-month to $2.76 billion. 

Deposits with the International Monetary Fund, meanwhile, inched up 2.6% from last month to $750 million. Those in the form of special drawing rights, IMF’s reserve currency, was stable at $1.18 billion.

The bulk of reserves were still in the form of foreign investments to $80.72 billion, slightly down from last month.

BANGKO SENTRAL NG PILIPINAS ( FOREX RESERVES NEW HIGH NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
‘Philippine jobless rate highest in Southeast Asia’
By Lawrence Agcaoili | August 13, 2020 - 12:00am
The Philippines is seen booking the highest unemployment rate in Southeast Asia, with about eight million Filipinos expected to lose their jobs as the coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19 pandemic continues to overwhelm...
Business
fbfb
Vaccine
By Boo Chanco | August 14, 2020 - 12:00am
It is unfortunate our Great Leader has placed all his hopes initially on a Chinese vaccine, and now on a prematurely approved Russian vaccine.
Business
fbfb
Malaysia economy shrinks in Q2 in worst for ASEAN-5
By Agence France-Presse | 6 hours ago
With the scale of collapse, Malaysia's economic suffering from the pandemic was the worst among its peers in Southeast A...
Business
fbfb
Diokno: Banks risk collapse over 1-year debt moratorium
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 20 hours ago
A proposal in Congress to oblige banks to grant a 365-day moratorium to all borrowers during the COVID-19 pandemic under...
Business
fbfb
Sponsored
Closing the financial gap: Coca-Cola, DTI, SBCorp, MFIs offer loans for micro-retailers
5 hours ago
Coca-Cola, et. al., are promoting economic resilience in the times of pandemic through the ReSTART Program for sari-sari stores...
Business
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Brakes not hit as slump in vehicle sales persists in July
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 hour ago
Durable goods, such as vehicles, are so far having a bad year due to the pandemic.
Business
fbfb
4 hours ago
Businesses oppose 1-year loan moratorium under House's Bayanihan II
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 4 hours ago
Businessmen on Friday warned against attempts at the House of Representatives to include a one-year loan repayment moratorium...
Business
fbfb
9 hours ago
Dennis Uy quits as president, stays as chair of Dito holding firm
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 9 hours ago
The revamp comes at a crucial time for Dito, which has sought a delay on the technical launch of its telco venture, Dito Telecommunity...
Business
fbfb
10 hours ago
Dengvaxia scandal haunts Philippines' COVID-19 vaccine rush
By Prinz Magtulis | 10 hours ago
Manila will be part of a global trial to test the efficacy of Russia's coronavirus vaccine. So much is at stake.
Business
fbfb
20 hours ago
Philippines to remain as world’s biggest rice importer
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 20 hours ago
The Philippines will still emerge as the world’s largest rice importer until 2021 with the expected decline in local...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with