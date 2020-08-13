#VACCINEWATCHPH
Farm tourism eyed to help in recovery
Louise Maureen Simeon (The Philippine Star) - August 13, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Combining agriculture and tourism under the new normal would help in the country’s economic recovery amid the pandemic, government officials said yesterday.

The departments of agriculture and tourism are strengthening their ties to support the recovery and growth of both sectors.

The tourism sector has been badly hit by the pandemic as the lockdowns affected both international and domestic travel.

Agriculture Secretary William Dar said the DA would vigorously promote farm tourism as it catalyzes and sustains the inclusive development of farming and fishing communities, and provides employment and livelihood to other rural folks, women and youth in agri-tourism sites.

For her part, Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo Puyat noted that more local residents are now interested in farm tourism, which can be a good bounce-back strategy for both the DOT and DA.

Puyat served as agriculture undersecretary for 12 years before she was appointed as DOT chief.

Alongside a farm tourism investment plan, Dar said there are specific areas in which the DA could complement the DOT in pursuing the farm tourism program.

“We need to network the farm tourism sites all over the country, and link them directly to markets and restaurants so they can sell their fresh farm produce at better prices,” Dar said.

Currently, DA has a partnership with Resto PH, a group of restaurant owners with outlets situated in various malls. Its participating members prepare various menus utilizing farmers’ produce.

Vikings, Terry’s, Teriyaki Bros., Eggs & Breakfast Café, King Chef, 102 Izakaya, Mamou, Tasteless Group, Bag O’ Shrimps, JT’s Manukan, Mango Tree, Genki Sushi, Kureji, Cocina Peruvia, and Sen Ryo are among DA’s partners.

Further, Dar said there is a need to showcase farm tourism in the regions in the best way possible.

He said the DA would upgrade its regional integrated agricultural research centers by providing them additional funds to refurbish and modernize their facilities, beautify their grounds and demonstration plots, and showcase the best technologies to farmers, entrepreneurs, hobbyists, students and tourists.

An updated list of accredited farm tourism organizations is being readied.

The DA is also strengthening collaboration with other departments such as DTI and DOST to support its food processing intervention.

“This is something that we are also championing, to allow farm tourism operators to cluster themselves and link up within a particular area for the processing of products and to help them with value-adding,” Dar said.

The DA will continue to provide farmers and fishers needed assistance to enable them to process and package their farm and fishery products, and sell these profitably to the tourism market.

Organic farms, nature-friendly farms, and health and wellness farms are among the top farm tourism destinations in the Philippines.

