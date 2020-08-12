ADB approves fresh $400-M loan to support local farms

MANILA, Philippines — Manila-based Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Wednesday announced the approval of a $400-million loan to back reforms by the Philippine government to improve the country's farm sector and, in turn, slash poverty in provinces.

“The Philippines has made tremendous strides in reducing the national poverty rate, but rural poverty remains high because of low productivity and limited crop diversification,” Ahmed Saeed, the multilateral lender's vice-president, said in a statement.

Funded under the "Competitive and Inclusive Agriculture Development Program, Subprogram 1", the loan was first proposed in April and will be enforced by the finance department. As per ADB loan policy, borrowed funds will be payable within 15 years including a three-year grace period. The credit will not have counterpart funding from government.

As of this posting, it was unclear how much interest will be slapped in the loan.

According to the loan proposal uploaded to ADB's website, the loan is programmed to fund adjustments in the farm sector as a result of the passage of the Rice Tarrification Law last year, including the establishment of an online portal to ease farm trade.

Apart from rice liberalization changes, the loan would also fund programs that would maximize land and water resources management, as well as those that enhance credit access to keep the rice industry competitive.

In its statement on Wednesday, ADB said the policy-based loan will be complemented by upcoming investments to enhance flood risk management in major river basins, improve irrigation efficiency, and promote agro-enterprise development.

Agriculture production has historically accounted for about a tenth to the Philippines' annual economic output, but declines and dismal expansions in recent years have lagged the industry behind manufacturing and services sectors.

“This loan will support the government’s comprehensive suite of policy and regulatory reforms, resolving institutional weaknesses in land and water management, expanding agricultural financing to boost productivity, and extending the social safety net to unserved and underserved rural families,” Saeed said. — Ian Nicolas Cigaral