Petron backs LPG bill passage
(The Philippine Star) - August 12, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Petron Corp. is backing the passage of the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) bill currently pending in Congress as part of efforts  to curb illegal practices in the sector.

The country’s largest oil company  believes the bill will  help suppress illegal practices in the LPG sector  which continue to endanger lives and undermine the rights of consumers.

The LPG bill seeks the formulation of a national energy policy and regulatory framework to strengthen and streamline laws and regulations governing the LPG sector.

“Similar to fuel smuggling, illegal refilling is also a threat to the industry and to the safety and welfare of consumers. It’s about time that tighter regulations and stronger penalties are put in place against these unlawful and unsafe practices,” Petron president and chief executive officer Ramon Ang said in a statement.

Petron Gasul cylinders are often replicated or illegally refilled by unauthorized LPG refillers, the company said.

In fact, the Philippine National Police-Criminal Investigation and Detention Group (CIDG) raided a plant in Imus, Cavite last June and seized illegally refilled Petron Gasul cylinders with an estimated total value of P4.6 million.

The same plant was raided by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI)  in 2013.

“Sadly, there are many fake cylinders out in the market. These are dangerous and of substandard quality and most of the time are underfilled. Especially now, many households rely on LPG to cook meals so it’s important that they choose only safe and authentic LPG products. Passing the bill will benefit both us players and the consumers for raising the standards on safety, security, and quality in the LPG sector,” Ang said.

Government agencies in partnership with industry stakeholders are expected to continue with the campaign against illegally refilled cylinders that endanger lives and properties of unsuspecting household consumers.

All Petron Gasul cylinders are manufactured according to stringent safety standards set by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) covering wall thickness, weld integrity, and valve fitting, the company said.

The cylinders also pass through thorough testing and inspection before they are refilled and distributed to customers.  A laser-printed quality seal with “unique QR-code” is an assurance that each Petron Gasul has passed rigorous safety and quality testing.

Petron already launched a campaign to educate customers on how to distinguish between a legitimate and a fake Petron Gasul cylinder.

Consumers are also encouraged to source their Petron Gasul from authorized dealers to ensure that the cylinders they buy are always Sakto, Sulit and Safe.

In 2019, Petron introduced the 2.7-kg variant of its other LPG brand, Fiesta Gas as a safer alternative to hazardous LPG-refilled butane canisters. This is also in alignment with the Department of Energy’s efforts to stop illegal practices in the LPG industry.

