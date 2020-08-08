COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Thousands of locally stranded individuals, who are beneficiaries of the second batch of the Hatid Tulong program, are surrounded by their belongings as they spend the night on the bleachers of the baseball stadium of the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex in Manila on July 24, 2020.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman
After Moody’s, Fitch warns of credit rating risk from uncontained virus
Prinz Magtulis (Philstar.com) - August 8, 2020 - 9:32am

MANILA, Philippines — Another major credit rating agency has raised red flags over the potential impact of a long-running coronavirus health crisis on the Philippines’ creditworthiness.

Fitch Ratings on Friday echoed warnings from Moody’s Investors Service that a failure to get the coronavirus disease-2019 (COVID-19) pandemic sooner rather than later put at risk both the economy’s record of strong growth and the government’s healthy balance sheet which both support Fitch’s BBB investment-grade rating.

“Given the Philippines’ difficulty in containing the virus, these downside risks are materializing and our current growth forecast of -4% for 2020 now seems optimistic and is likely to be revised down,” Sagarika Chandra, Fitch’s associate director, said in an e-mail.

“The government’s projections of the fiscal deficit have correspondingly widened,” she said.

Fitch issued the statement in response to queries over how the debt watcher sees the second-quarter’s 16.5% record contraction, which prompted the Philippines’ plunge to technical recession, would impact the government’s creditworthiness, one that economic managers have been careful not to damage.

This matters after the Duterte administration has continued to reject legislative proposals for a larger stimulus to fight the pandemic, calling them unaffordable that can derail years of fiscal prudence and lower the country’s creditworthiness that has allowed the Philippines to borrow funds at much lower costs.

But as it appears, Chandra indicated that the longer the virus spread beyond the control of authorities, the higher the risk that budget stability, characterized by low deficits and debts, would deteriorate. “These buffers are being eroded given the impact of the pandemic,” she said.

Specifically, from 46% of gross domestic product in 2021 seen last May, general government liabilities are now seen to rise to 48% of GDP as early as this year. Although Chandra said the figure is “still below the projected peer median of 51.7%.” 

“There is still some room at the Philippines’ rating level to accommodate some deterioration in the fiscal outlook,” she added.

In addition, Fitch’s projections of fresh lockdowns last May have likewise emerged. “The Philippines’ near-term growth outlook has continued to deteriorate as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and imposition of modified lockdown measures in and around Metro Manila,” Chandra said.

Last July 28, economic officials revised downwards their macroeconomic and budget projections to take into account a lingering pandemic, the third time they amended projections since May. Under the current forecasts, bigger revenue losses of up to 20% annually and wider budget deficits of as much as 9.6% of GDP this year were included. Slower growth of 6.5-7.5% over the next two years were also laid out.

Chandra said Fitch, which lowered the country’s credit rating outlook to “stable” from “positive” last May, will be monitoring local developments.

“In our ongoing monitoring of developments, we will assess the likelihood that after the coronavirus shock subsides the fiscal deficit and public debt trajectory will be restored in line with the authorities’ medium-term framework,” she said.

“We will also assess the extent to which the crisis may impact the Philippines’ strong medium-term growth potential, which has been a support for the rating,” she added.

2019 N-COV FITCH RATINGS AND MOODY’S INVESTORS NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
No way to go but up
By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | August 8, 2020 - 12:00am
If you see some condominium construction projects on hold, then that is the pandemic finally taking its toll on the local property market.
Business
fbfb
Australia sees no evidence of TikTok misusing data
By Agence France-Presse | 3 days ago
The Chinese video-streaming app has faced restrictions and threats from India to the US over national security concerns.
Business
fbfb
Government 'shelves' 8 flagship projects far from construction phase
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 day ago
The decision to discontinue the projects is part of an ongoing review of the "Build, Build, Build" agenda.
Business
fbfb
Desolation in the heart
By Francis J. Kong | August 8, 2020 - 12:00am
NASA has launched its Mars 2020 Spacecraft to explore Mars and to determine if there is life in that planet.
Business
fbfb
Former ABS-CBN anchor joins PLDT management
By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
Multi-awarded financial journalist Cathy Yang has joined PLDT Inc. as group head of corporate communications, the telco giant...
Business
fbfb
Latest
10 hours ago
Tagaytay Highlands reaps benefits of successful cleanup
10 hours ago
Homeowners, members and guests in Tagaytay Highlands, a premier leisure development of the SM Group of Companies, are now...
Business
fbfb
10 hours ago
Credit rating downgrade ‘highly unlikely’ — Diokno
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 10 hours ago
A credit rating downgrade is “highly unlikely” for the Philippines despite the country plunging into recession...
Business
fbfb
10 hours ago
Deeper contraction seen in 2020
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 10 hours ago
Think tanks are now looking at a deeper economic slump for the Philippines this year after the country slipped into a recession...
Business
fbfb
10 hours ago
Loan growth slows in June despite GCQ shift
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 10 hours ago
Credit growth slowed down for the third straight month to single-digit level in June despite the slight reopening of the economy...
Business
fbfb
10 hours ago
Economic recovery hinges on management of health risks — DOF
By Mary Grace Padin | 10 hours ago
With no vaccine yet to contain the coronavirus pandemic, the country’s economic recovery would have to depend on its...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with