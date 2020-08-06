COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index rose 58.08 points or 1.006 percent to end at 5,833.58.
STAR/File
Share prices rise on cautious trades
Iris Gonzales (The Philippine Star) - August 6, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Share prices climbed for the second straight day yesterday as investors start to appreciate the stricter quarantine measure imposed by the government.

The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) rose 58.08 points or 1.006 percent to end at 5,833.58.

Likewise, the broader All Shares index gained 29.32 points or 0.85 percent to close at 3,456.29.

Total value turnover reached P5.38 billion as market breadth was positive with 128 gainers to 75 losers. Meanwhile, 27 issues were unchanged.

Despite the positive performance of the market, net foreign selling prevailed at P257 million.

The government is set to announce second quarter gross domestic product (GDP) figures today and this is expected to influence the market, UCPB Securities said.

Market watchers are bracing for a deeper contraction in Q2, following a 0.7 percent slump in Q1, as Metro Manila and other high-growth centers were placed on strict lockdown.

Investors also considered the latest inflation figures which came in higher at 2.7 percent in July.

“The PSEi climbed higher again today accompanied by a pick-up in trading volumes as investors realize that the current modified enhanced community quarantine is less restrictive to business than what was expected,” said Chris Mangun of AAA Southeast Equities.

PSEI STOCK MARKET
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Store closures, digital pivot costs push Jollibee deeper in the red
By Prinz Magtulis | 14 hours ago
Large investments on delivery systems while operations were dismal hit the homegrown brand hard.
Business
fbfb
Duterte pledges to medical frontliners face hard budget reality
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 day ago
Overworked healthcare workers on the frontline of Philippines' fight versus coronavirus may have to wait longer for promised...
Business
fbfb
Hanjin takeover to push through amid pandemic
By Alexis Romero | 3 days ago
The plan of an American private equity firm and an Australian shipbuilding company to take over the former site of the bankrupt...
Business
fbfb
Telcos, oligarchs and COVID-19
By Boo Chanco | August 5, 2020 - 12:00am
Global Source, a New York-based think tank, expressed disappointment that our Great Leader’s fifth State of the Nation Address did not include a clear roadmap for COVID-19 recovery.
Business
fbfb
Factories off to a slow restart in June
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 8 hours ago
Local manufacturers sustained a slump but managed to temper weakness as more factories get back to business.
Business
fbfb
Latest
Deaths and debts
By Iris Gonzales | August 6, 2020 - 12:00am
Wake me up when September comes. But then again who are we kidding? The mess isn’t likely to end by then, is it?
59 minutes ago
Business
fbfb
Creating visibility to win the war against COVID-19
By Joey Concepcion | August 6, 2020 - 12:00am
Balancing health and the economy is really challenging.
59 minutes ago
Business
fbfb
EastWest profit soars 65% to P4.5 billion in 6 months
By Lawrence Agcaoili | August 6, 2020 - 12:00am
Gotianun-led EastWest Banking Corp. recorded a 65 percent jump in earnings in the first half despite building up its war chest for bad loans amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
59 minutes ago
Business
fbfb
Maynilad eyes more customers
By Louise Maureen Simeon | August 6, 2020 - 12:00am
West zone concessionaire Maynilad Water Services Inc. aims to add 14,000 more customers to its sewerage system this year with the installation of 2,000 new sewer service connections in Manila
59 minutes ago
Business
fbfb
DoubleDragon raises $75 million from bonds
By Iris Gonzales | August 6, 2020 - 12:00am
DoubleDragon Properties Corp., the listed property firm owned by Edgar “Injap” Sia and Tony Tan Caktiong, has successfully raised $75 million through the issuance of new five-year dollar bonds.
59 minutes ago
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with