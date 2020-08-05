COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
President Duterte placed Luzon under enhanced community quarantine on March 17 to break the virus contagion. However, the movement restrictions were so tough that several businesses, including factories, were forced to shut down or operate on limited capacity.
Factories off to a slow restart in June
Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - August 5, 2020 - 4:23pm

MANILA, Philippines — Factories were off to a slow restart in June after the economy reopened from stringent lockdowns, latest data released Wednesday by the Philippine Statistics Authority showed.

The volume of production index — a measure of factory output among local manufacturers — fell 19.3% year-on-year in June, worse than the 9% contraction recorded same period a year ago.

While June marked the fourth straight month factory activity slumped, the scale of drop has persistently eased since April’s 38.8% dive and May’s 28.5% decrease that demonstrated the disruptions of pandemic-driven lockdowns.

Data showed this with average capacity utilization inching up 73% in June from 72.4% in May.

Nonetheless, it is a long way to go before manufacturing can completely bounce back to its pre-pandemic level of 4% growth in January. Before the pandemic struck, the recovery from a 2019 slump in factory activity was well on its way, only to be interrupted by movement restrictions, particularly in Luzon where most factories were located, that crippled most merchandise production.

“The declining trend has slowed down in June 2020, which reflected the gradual easing of quarantine restrictions,” Acting Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Karl Kendrick Chua said in a statement.

“However, the country’s manufacturing performance is still expected to be adversely affected by the ongoing global pandemic in the near term,” Chua added.

He cited the return of Metro Manila and four other key areas to a modified enhanced community quarantine, which he said is a “difficult but important decision.”

“Although this is expected to weigh down on the economy in the short term as resumption of business operations is limited, this will give our health system some respite amid the recent rise in COVID19 cases,” Chua said.

“It will also help improve productivity in the near-term as more lives are saved and consumer confidence restored,” he added.

Slump to persist

Manufacturing of essential goods like food is exempted from lockdown restrictions, but data showed even these goods are pummeled by the pandemic. On a year-on-year basis, food production sank 15.6% in June, albeit slower than the 18.4% drop in previous month.

In tandem, beverages also their decline in production to 20.9% in June, as well as tobacco products that dropped 58.7% that month, although slower than 65.1% in May. 

Industries that typically benefited from the Duterte administration’s infrastructure program remained on the negative territory. Non-metallic mineral products dropped 44.4% annually, followed by machinery (-41.3%), electrical machinery (-21.9%) and basic metals (-12.1%). 

Printing, which sagged 63.3%, led the pack of losers.

On the other hand, only three gainers were recorded led by fuel products whose production grew 15.3% on-year in June. Wood and chemical produce, meanwhile, rose an annual 11.6% and 0.1%, respectively.

“A contraction is expected in the coming months, although there was seemingly an uptick beginning when restrictions have been slowly lifted,” said Ruben Carlo Asuncion, chief economist at UnionBank of the Philippines.

“I believe that as soon as there is some sense of grip on the virus spread, a more stable recovery is expected,” he said in a text message.

Business
Business
Business
Business
Business
Business
Business
Business
Business
