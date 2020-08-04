COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
This file photo shows a cell tower.
File
Lockdowns force Globe to lower expansion ambitions
Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - August 4, 2020 - 6:50pm

MANILA, Philippines — Ayala-led Globe Telecom Inc. announced Tuesday a big cut on its capital expenditure (capex) for this year, after state-initiated lockdowns meant to fight the coronavirus pandemic stalled network expansion plans and sapped profits in the first half.

In a disclosure to the stock exchange, the telecommunications giant said it slashed this year's capex plan to P50.3 billion, 20.2% lower than P63 billion that the company had originally hoped to spend this year due to "delays in the rollout" during the lockdown period from mid-March to May.

Despite the deep cut in its capex, Globe said it already invested P20.9 billion in its network from January to June, 10% higher compared to the same period last year. Seventy-six percent of capex spending in the first half went to "data-related requirements" to meet growing for stable internet connection from people working from home amid the lockdown, the company said.

"While we expect revenues for full year 2020 to decline by low single digit against last year, given the impact of community quarantine restrictions, we do see growth opportunities on the home broadband front and ICT space," Ernest Cu, company president and chief executive, said.

"Higher demand for internet connectivity and cloud solutions are expected as companies have been forced to embrace remote working for employees and to fast-track their digitalization efforts. Mobile data and digital solutions will also increase traction with more customers adopting a digital lifestyle in the new normal," Cu added.

Indeed, revenues from Globe's home broadband service grew 19% on-year in the first six months to P12.5 billion, with total subscriber base up 58% annually to 2.9 million during the period.

The strong growth in home broadband segment cushioned a 5% year-on-year decline in mobile business revenues, which sagged to P54.4 billion during the January-June period on the back of a decline in both prepaid top ups and new postpaid subscribers when lockdowns were enforced.

But with a 72% share in the company's consolidated service revenues, the drop in mobile service revenues was heavy enough to pull down Globe's bottom line. In the first half, consolidated net income dropped 5% year-on-year to P11.5 billion, financial results showed.

"(E)ven in the face of growing uncertainties in this time of the pandemic, our unwavering commitment and focus to better serve our customers and the nation’s needs, will keep us ahead through these difficult times,” Cu said.

On Tuesday, shares in Globe gained 2.78% to close at P2,070 each at the stock exchange.

