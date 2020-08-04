COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Factory activity declines anew in July
Czeriza Valencia (The Philippine Star) - August 4, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Manufacturing conditions declined anew in July after recovering in June, bucking expectations that output and demand will recover steadily as community quarantine restrictions are loosened.

The IHS Markit Philippines Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) fell from 49.7 in June to 48.4 in July, indicating a moderate decline in operating conditions at the start of the third quarter.

The index fell for the first time since the record deterioration in April, having nearly reached the expansionary mark of 50 at the end of the second quarter.

The headline PMI provides a quick overview of the health of the manufacturing sector based on the weighted average of five indicators: new orders (30 percent weight), output (25 percent weight), job creation (20 percent), supplier delivery times (15 percent), and inventories (10 percent).

In July, Philippine manufacturers realized a renewed fall in output and new orders, particularly those for export.

The declines were slight, but effectively undid gains seen in June when around 75 percent of the economy was reopened by loosening lockdown restrictions.

IHS Markit noted that while foreign markets have relaxed mobility restrictions, prevailing community quarantines in Philippine cities – particularly in Metro Manila and Cebu – prevented many firms from serving external markets.

Input purchasing was also trimmed as supply chains were once again stretched. Delivery times also lengthened as suppliers continued to operate with smaller workforces and mobility remains limited.

With worsening conditions in the manufacturing sector, firms reduced the number of workers for the fifth consecutive month in July.

Firms raised prices moderately July, reflecting higher prices of inputs and rising oil prices.

Filipino manufacturers had a dimmer outlook for the next 12 months, noting that they expect the pandemic to have a long-term impact on production.

“The latest Philippines Manufacturing PMI data showed that conditions are yet to improve at the start of the third quarter. It was hoped that June PMI numbers would signal the start of a recovery for manufacturers, as output tentatively increased. However, production levels dropped back into contraction territory in July, while new orders decreased for the fifth month in a row,” said IHS Markit economist David Owen.

“As parts of the country remained under lockdown, goods producers appeared to lose out in terms of foreign trade, as new export sales fell dramatically despite the relative easing of global restrictions. While domestic demand may stabilise, it will be important for businesses to re-strengthen foreign sales in order to recover from this period of (likely) deep recession.”

With demand continuing to be weak, Owen said it would take a long time before employment in the manufacturing sector can return to pre-pandemic levels.

Businesses scramble to lockdown mode with cash flow drying up
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 9 hours ago
Given only 24 hours to prepare, businesses are racing against time to downscale their operations over the next 15 days.
Business
fbfb
Philippines gives economic centers 24 hours to go on lockdown anew
1 day ago
The Duterte administration is shutting down Metro Manila, Laguna, Rizal and Bulacan for the next 15 days.
Business
fbfb
PSEi sinks as sudden MECQ shift confirms investor worries
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 8 hours ago
Investors quickly pulled out of one of the world’s worst-performing bourses.
Business
fbfb
Universal Robina profits surge 76% in second quarter
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 8 hours ago
Foreign exchange gains pushed up the snack maker's net income during a tumultuous period of lockdowns.
Business
fbfb
PAL offloads its excess baggage
By Iris Gonzales | August 3, 2020 - 12:00am
Ripping through turbulent skies, Lucio Tan-owned Philippine Airlines is getting rid of all the extra weight.
Business
fbfb
1 hour ago
OFW remittances plunge further in May
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
Money sent home by overseas Filipino workers contracted for the third straight month, plunging by more than 19 percent in...
Business
fbfb
1 hour ago
Moody’s Analytics: Philippine economy likely contracted 8% in Q2
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
Moody’s Analytics said the Philippine economy may book a deeper contraction of eight percent in the second quarter of...
Business
fbfb
1 hour ago
T-bills fetch lower rates
By Mary Grace Padin | 1 hour ago
Short-term government securities continued to fetch lower rates across-the-board amid strong liquidity in the financial system,...
Business
fbfb
1 hour ago
PSEi plunges as NCR returns to stricter quarantine
By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
Market investors were spooked yesterday after President Duterte decided to put Metro Manila and nearby areas back to modified...
Business
fbfb
1 hour ago
Phoenix Petroleum sets P7 billion CP issue
By Danessa Rivera | 1 hour ago
Listed independent oil player Phoenix Petroleum Philippines Inc. is planning to issue new commercial papers of up to P7 ...
Business
fbfb
