COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
In this file photo, an official of the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration gives outbound Filipino workers a briefing.
The STAR/Joven Cagande, File
Remittances sink deeper in May
Prinz Magtulis (Philstar.com) - August 3, 2020 - 12:26pm

MANILA, Philippines — Cash remittances from migrant Filipinos plunged deeper into contraction in May, sustaining a year-on-year downward trend that began last March as migrant workers get displaced by the pandemic.

Cash inflows coursed through banks dropped 19.3% annually to $2.12 billion in May, wider than the 16.1% decline recorded in April, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) reported on Monday.

At that level, the contraction on remittances remained the largest since January 2001 when inflows plummeted 33.5%. One of the Philippines’ key dollar providers and source of income for families, remittances also power consumption and investments.

The decline was followed by personal remittances, which include hand-carry money from returning Filipinos abroad, as well as those transferred in kind. Personal remittances plummeted 19.2% year-on-year to $2.9 billion, data showed. 

“This is the third consecutive month that personal remittances posted year-on-year contraction amid the adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on global economic activity, travel, and employment, resulting in the repatriation or deferment of employment of many OFWs (overseas Filipino workers),” the BSP said in a statement.

From January to May, cash remittances already shank 6.4% to $11.55 billion. The tally is running worse than the central bank forecast of 5% drop by year-end, although the number may still improve or worsen in the coming months.

The Philippines was among the countries that enforced tight lockdowns from mid-March to June to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease-2019 (COVID-19), a decision that meant shutting off the entire country from foreign flights and preventing those inside, including OFWs, leaving.

In the middle of that lockdown, migrant workers with existing contracts were eventually allowed to travel, but global disruptions from the pandemic meant tepid deployment of workers that at one point was nearly wiped out in April. May figures have not yet been released.

For Filipinos already abroad, widespread business closures also meant difficulty sending earnings back home. “The decline in cash remittances was due to the negative effects of the continued limited operating hours of some banks and institutions that provide money transfer services…,” BSP said.

Inflows down in Middle East, Europe; up in US, Asia

For the first five months, BSP data showed the bulk of cash remittances coming from land-based workers, which on the flip side, also suffered a bigger annual drop of 7.2% than the 3.6% decrease on inflows from seafarers. 

By region, remittances from the Middle East, where around 57% of OFWs were located as of 2017, shrank 13.9% year-on-year led by slippages from Kuwait, United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, areas where most migrant workers were sent home. Cash from Europe dropped a faster 15.2% annually, BSP data showed.

The decreases in these regions were partly offset elsewhere, particularly in Asia where cash remittances grew 2.4% year-on-year led by those coming from Japan and South Korea. Remittances from the US, where 39.4% of inflows emanated, also expanded 7.1% on-year.

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS OVERSEAS CASH REMITTANCES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
We are not ok
By Boo Chanco | August 3, 2020 - 12:00am
Last Saturday, various organizations of physicians called a press conference and issued a statement that “the Philippine healthcare system is already overwhelmed, and the healthcare workers are united in sounding...
Business
fbfb
PAL offloads its excess baggage
By Iris Gonzales | August 3, 2020 - 12:00am
Ripping through turbulent skies, Lucio Tan-owned Philippine Airlines is getting rid of all the extra weight.
Business
fbfb
Strong peso continues
By Wilson Sy | August 3, 2020 - 12:00am
The Philippines’ healthy fiscal position and the prudent measures by our country’s economic managers kept the Philippine peso strong throughout this pandemic.
Business
fbfb
Sponsored
Someone from the Philippines can become $137 million richer this Saturday
3 days ago
Play and win $137 million this weekend!
Business
fbfb
Golden age of infrastructure still on track — Tugade
By Richmond Mercurio | 13 hours ago
The golden age of infrastructure in the country is still on track despite the disruptions brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic,...
Business
fbfb
Latest
13 hours ago
Meralco sees flat sales in July
By Danessa Rivera | 13 hours ago
Manila Electric Co. expects sales to be flat in July compared to a month ago due to cooler temperature and low demand as most...
Business
fbfb
13 hours ago
PSEi may weaken anew this week
By Iris Gonzales | 13 hours ago
The stock market may continue to weaken this week as the continued spike in COVID-19 cases is affecting prospects for a better...
Business
fbfb
Government borrowings swell to P1.72 trillion in H1
By Mary Grace Padin | August 3, 2020 - 12:00am
The country’s borrowings swelled to P1.72 trillion from January to June as the government increased its debt issuances and loan availments to raise funds for its coronavirus response efforts, according to the...
13 hours ago
Business
fbfb
First Gen building pumped-storage to boost capacity
By Danessa Rivera | August 3, 2020 - 12:00am
Lopez-led First Gen Corp. is aggressively pursuing its decarbonization efforts with the construction of the country’s first pumped-storage facility capable of providing an additional 100 megawatts in capacity...
13 hours ago
Business
fbfb
Metrobank sets aside P23 billion for bad loan provisions
By Lawrence Agcaoili | August 3, 2020 - 12:00am
Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co. alloted a P22.8 billion war chest as of end-June in anticipation of higher loan defaults due to the fallout from the pandemic.
13 hours ago
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with