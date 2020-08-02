COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
SLAMCI launches global equity fund
Mary Grace Padin (The Philippine Star) - August 2, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Sun Life Asset Management Co. Inc. (SLAMCI) has launched a new global equity fund, as it emphasized the need to diversify investments to manage risks in case of shocks, such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

During a virtual press briefing, SLAMCI launched the Sun Life Prosperity World Equity Index Feeder Fund (WEIFF), a product that gives investors an opportunity to invest in global equities using the local currency.

Investors may place a minimum initial investment of P50,000 in this fund, while additional investments are for P10,000.

SLAMCI said investments under the WEIFF are placed into a target fund that tracks the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) All Country World Index (ACWI), which represents more than 2,000 companies across various developed and emerging markets.

“The fund was designed specifically for experienced investors who can tolerate significant fluctuations in the value of investments and currency movements, and do not mind market volatility,” SLAMCI president Valerie Pama said.

“They know that the potential challenges could lead to the capital appreciation for their investment portfolios and bring them closer to their long- term financial goals,” she said.

According to Sun Life, WEIFF gives investors a chance to diversify their investment portfolios, since the MSCI ACWI represents equities across over 40 countries, including the United States, Japan, United Kingdom, and France.

“I think that this product is quite timely for us to offer to our clients, a way to diversify and open up their portfolios to other types of markets and asset classes,” Sun Life chief investments officer Michael Enriquez said.

