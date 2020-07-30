COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
coronavirus
This March 20, 2020, photo shows people walking down the street to buy groceries amid the Luzon-wide lockdown imposed by the government to arrest the spread of the new coronavirus.
The STAR/Edd Gumban
BSP sees another month of tame inflation in July
Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - July 30, 2020 - 5:58pm

MANILA, Philippines — Inflation likely stayed manageable this month even as the economy slowly roared back to life from a coronavirus-led shutdown, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) said Thursday.

In a statement, the central bank’s Department of Economic Research projected consumer prices would rise between 2.2-3% this month. If realized, this would sit comfortably within the low-end of the BSP’s 2-4% annual target.

Inflation accelerated for the first time this year in June to 2.5% year-on-year, bringing the six-month average to the same level. The Philippine Statistics Authority will release the July inflation data on August 5.

“Upward price pressures were due to higher domestic petroleum prices as well as the uptick of rice prices for the month,” the BSP said.

“These increases are partly offset by slightly lower electricity rates in Meralco-serviced areas and the continued appreciation of the peso,” it added.

Energy department data showed oil companies last implemented a price hike on July 28, with prices increasing P0.10-P0.30 per liter for gasoline, P0.25 per liter for diesel and P0.30 per liter for kerosene. There were five local pump price adjustments, mostly increases, in July.

Meanwhile, Manila Electric Co. (Meralco), the country’s largest power distributor, pushed down electricity rates for the third straight month in July, resulting into P6.00 decrease to the total bill of typical households with monthly average consumption of 200 kilowatt per hour.

Another month of tame inflation would be a welcome development for BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno, who surprised the market last month with a deeper 50-basis point cut to policy rates to 2.25%, the lowest on record, in an attempt to lower borrowing costs and encourage businesses and consumers to borrow.

That said, the central bank had also said it would pause on easing for now after delivering a cumulative 175 bps cut on interest rates since March, and a separate 200 bps cut on reserve requirements to give banks more funds to lend out. 

But price growth becoming less of an issue is not entirely good news. Diokno earlier admitted that consumers continued “holding back on their consumption,” which in turn discourages business to produce more, slowing economic activity. The Philippines is likely to report a recession, defined as two consecutive quarters of negative growth, when the second-quarter economic performance report is released next week.

While a strong peso will keep inflation at bay, it could also be a symptom of declining economic output as companies reeling from pandemic-induced disruptions spend less dollars to buy capital machinery and raw materials abroad, hurting production.

“Going forward, the BSP will continue to monitor economic and financial developments to ensure that monetary policy settings remain consistent with the objective of price stability conducive to a balanced and sustained growth of the economy,” the BSP said.

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PHILIPPINE INFLATION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Keeping GCQ status is key to reviving the economy
By Joey Concepcion | July 30, 2020 - 12:00am
The ongoing health crisis, if not properly addressed, may lead to an even bigger economic crisis.
Business
fbfb
BSP chief: Worst over for economy
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 19 hours ago
The worst may be over for the economy, which is starting to reopen after months of inactivity due to mobility restrictions...
Business
fbfb
Smart’s 5G network goes live
By Richmond Mercurio | 19 hours ago
PLDT has started the commercial rollout of its 5G service in an effort to provide a higher level of customer experience and...
Business
fbfb
Duterte revives nuclear energy push
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 day ago
In an executive order signed while the country is grappling to contain the coronavirus outbreak, Duterte formed an interagency...
Business
fbfb
Economic reforms being sidelined
By Rey Gamboa | July 30, 2020 - 12:00am
As the pandemic rages, pushing forward the agenda of economic reforms in Congress is getting more and more sidelined in favor of the popular political promises that the President made while campaigning for office...
Business
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Cebu Pacific sets return to key Asian destinations
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 hour ago
The budget carrier will fly again to Singapore, Taipei, Seoul, and Osaka from Manila next month in a bid to "slowly rebuild...
Business
fbfb
3 hours ago
Workers to get double pay on Eid al-Adha — DOLE
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 3 hours ago
The government on Thursday reminded companies to pay their employees double should they work on July 31, a regular holiday,...
Business
fbfb
5 hours ago
Foreign fund exodus persists but tapers off in June
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 5 hours ago
From January to June, the central bank the fund pull-out was “brought about by uncertainties due, among others, to the...
Business
fbfb
11 hours ago
Big Tech pummeled at US antitrust hearing
By Rob Lever | 11 hours ago
Chief executives Tim Cook of Apple Inc., Jeff Bezos of Amazon.com Inc., Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook and Sundar Pichai of Google...
Business
fbfb
19 hours ago
Philippines suffers 20% slump in Q2, says think tank
By Czeriza Valencia | 19 hours ago
Economic output likely contracted by as much as 20 percent in the second quarter, making the Philippines one of the worst-performing...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with