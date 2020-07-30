COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
A net outflow means more flighty foreign funds left the country against those that entered during the month.
STAR/ File
Foreign fund exodus persists but tapers off in June
Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - July 30, 2020 - 2:24pm

MANILA, Philippines — Foreign funds continued to withdraw from local financial markets in June, albeit at smaller amounts, as investors stayed on the sidelines during the crucial month of economic reopening.

Foreign portfolio investments posted a net outflow of $235.4 million last month, much bigger than the $36.03 million net withdrawals same period a year ago, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) reported on Thursday.

A net outflow means more flighty foreign funds left the country against those that entered. Portfolio investments, also called as “hot money” for the ease they enter and exit markets, are mainly channeled to the bond and equity markets.

Broken down, inflows went back to the billion-dollar level at $1.02 billion, following tempered placements during the lockdown months of March to June when the entire Luzon, where 70% of economic output is located, was shut down to get the pandemic under control.

While inflows rebounded, they were still outnumbered by outflows that reached $1.25 billion, BSP data showed.

The latest data brought the year-to-date tally to a net outflow of $3.3 billion, way bigger than the $721 million net withdrawals recorded same period a year ago. BSP is still optimistic of a recovery in the remainder months, projecting a $2.4 billion net inflow by year-end. 

Hot money are easily affected by political and economic developments so when things go wrong, investors easily pull out. From January to June, the central bank the fund pull-out was “brought about by uncertainties due, among others, to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic to the global economy and financial system.”

Other “key” events such as geopolitical tensions between the US and Iran, unresolved trade friction between Washington and Beijing as well as President Rodrigo Duterte’s threats in the year to unilaterally cancel Metro Manila water contracts, all tempered investor confidence in the Philippines, prompting fund withdrawals.

On Thursday’s data release, the central bank said the bulk of hot money in June, equivalent to 92.3% of total inflows, were invested in the Philippine Stock Exchange. Broken down, listed holding firms as well as companies engaged in property, banking, telecommunication and food cornering a big chunk of the inflows. 

The balance of 7.7% of inflows were exchanged for pesos to buy government securities like Treasury bonds and bills, which are safer outlets than stocks, but offer lower interest to investors.

By country source, inflows in June mainly came from the United Kingdom, Singapore, US, Norway and the Bahamas. Total investments from these countries accounted for 71.7% of hot money inflows last month.

On flip side, the US, the world’s safe haven, was the biggest recipient of hot money outflows, cornering 61.4% of total withdrawals last month.

HOT MONEY NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Keeping GCQ status is key to reviving the economy
By Joey Concepcion | July 30, 2020 - 12:00am
The ongoing health crisis, if not properly addressed, may lead to an even bigger economic crisis.
Business
fbfb
Smart’s 5G network goes live
By Richmond Mercurio | 15 hours ago
PLDT has started the commercial rollout of its 5G service in an effort to provide a higher level of customer experience and...
Business
fbfb
Duterte revives nuclear energy push
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 day ago
In an executive order signed while the country is grappling to contain the coronavirus outbreak, Duterte formed an interagency...
Business
fbfb
State of the Nation
By Iris Gonzales | July 30, 2020 - 12:00am
The days haven’t been easy; at night, we’re restless, too.
Business
fbfb
Economic reforms being sidelined
By Rey Gamboa | July 30, 2020 - 12:00am
As the pandemic rages, pushing forward the agenda of economic reforms in Congress is getting more and more sidelined in favor of the popular political promises that the President made while campaigning for office...
Business
fbfb
Latest
15 hours ago
Government debt breaches P9 trillion mark in June
By Mary Grace Padin | 15 hours ago
The country’s debt pile breached the P9-trillion mark in end-June as the government continued to borrow more from domestic...
Business
fbfb
Government to raise P170 billion from local debt market
By Mary Grace Padin | July 30, 2020 - 12:00am
The government is targeting to raise P170 billion from the local debt market next month, according to Bureau of the Treasury.
15 hours ago
Business
fbfb
Mixed results for term deposits
By Lawrence Agcaoili | July 30, 2020 - 12:00am
Cash-rich banks continued to park excess funds in the liquidity absorption facility of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas with the term deposits fetching mixed results on the back of strong demand.
15 hours ago
Business
fbfb
Landbank launches P10 billion lending program for COVID-19 recovery
By Mary Grace Padin | July 30, 2020 - 12:00am
State-run Land Bank of the Philippines yesterday launched a P10 billion lending facility to help local government units recover from the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.
15 hours ago
Business
fbfb
Over 69K jobs open in ecozones
By Louella Desiderio | July 30, 2020 - 12:00am
Thousands of jobs are up for grabs in economic zones as the Philippine Economic Zone Authority launched an online job fair yesterday to help repatriated overseas Filipino workers and other job seekers amid the coronavirus...
15 hours ago
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with