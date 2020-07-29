Gyms, internet cafes back in business Aug. 1 but experts worry

MANILA, Philippines — Despite rising coronavirus cases, and against public health experts’ advice, more establishments would be allowed to operate in areas under the general community quarantine (GCQ) starting next month, officials said on Wednesday.

Gyms, internet cafes, testing and tutorial centers and drive-in cinemas will be permitted to resume activity at 30% of their typical capacity, Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez said in a Viber message.

Salons and other personal grooming outlets would also be allowed to offer more services beyond haircut and treatment to include nail and skincare services, excluding body massage, he added. A trade department circular laying out the guidelines for reopening will be issued on Thursday.

Previously, the enumerated services were only available in places under modified GCQ, the most relaxed quarantine regime under the government-devised movement prohibitions to control the spread of coronavirus disease-2019 (COVID-19).

The latest relaxation cemented the Duterte administration’s shift in quarantine policy to one that concentrates on localized lockdowns of areas experiencing a spike in COVID-19 cases. Economic officials have strongly discouraged enforcing far-reaching lockdowns— similar to that in Luzon from mid-March to June— over concerns the economy would no longer survive another period of widespread restrictions.

Labor department data showed that despite the economy mostly restarting since June 1, the number of displaced workers continued to increase. As of July 27, 135,162 people were reportedly left jobless in 6,500 establishments nationwide, 42.3% of which were located in Metro Manila.

Is it right time to relax controls?

But a recent surge in COVID-19 cases in Metro Manila, an area under GCQ since June 1, does not invite confidence easing restrictions was the right thing to do. With hospitals swamped with patients anew similar with the pre-lockdown period in March, Benjamin Co, a clinical infectious disease doctor, said more businesses operating “may create more problems.”

“These areas that they want to open, they are hotspots because they’re enclosed environments. I don't know if they really will have good ventilation in these areas and they may be hotbeds for transmission of the virus,” Co said in a phone interview.

“I think they can do that if the numbers really start to go down but between you and I, and common sense, do you think it's the right time to even consider this? The hospitals are overwhelmed,” he added.

As of July 28, the Philippines tallied 83,673 COVID-19 cases, with 1,947 deaths. More focus had been put on daily infections getting added to the number as they soared to thousands. On Tuesday alone, 1,678 cases were added, 698 of which were recorded from the National Capital Region (NCR).

That said, while NCR is under GCQ now, quarantine regimes are bound to get changed anew on Thursday, following the typical schedule of revisiting movement restrictions every 15 days, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said.

“In the interest of reopening the economy, the Philippine government once again gives a concession to businesses without regard to the state of the healthcare system,” said Josh San Pedro, co-convenor of Coalition for People’s Health, a non-government organization.

“According to many frontline health workers and the COVID-19 data, the pandemic situation is getting worse, with hospitals full and the disease becoming more insidious,” he added.