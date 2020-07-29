COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
A barber (R) cuts the hair of a customer at a barbershop as it reopened after closing due to the COVID-19 coronavirus in Quezon City, Manila on June 7, 2020.
AFP/Maria Tan
Gyms, internet cafes back in business Aug. 1 but experts worry
Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - July 29, 2020 - 3:26pm

MANILA, Philippines — Despite rising coronavirus cases, and against public health experts’ advice, more establishments would be allowed to operate in areas under the general community quarantine (GCQ) starting next month, officials said on Wednesday.

Gyms, internet cafes, testing and tutorial centers and drive-in cinemas will be permitted to resume activity at 30% of their typical capacity, Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez said in a Viber message.

Salons and other personal grooming outlets would also be allowed to offer more services beyond haircut and treatment to include nail and skincare services, excluding body massage, he added. A trade department circular laying out the guidelines for reopening will be issued on Thursday.

Previously, the enumerated services were only available in places under modified GCQ, the most relaxed quarantine regime under the government-devised movement prohibitions to control the spread of coronavirus disease-2019 (COVID-19).

The latest relaxation cemented the Duterte administration’s shift in quarantine policy to one that concentrates on localized lockdowns of areas experiencing a spike in COVID-19 cases. Economic officials have strongly discouraged enforcing far-reaching lockdowns— similar to that in Luzon from mid-March to June— over concerns the economy would no longer survive another period of widespread restrictions.

Labor department data showed that despite the economy mostly restarting since June 1, the number of displaced workers continued to increase. As of July 27, 135,162 people were reportedly left jobless in 6,500 establishments nationwide, 42.3% of which were located in Metro Manila.

Is it right time to relax controls?

But a recent surge in COVID-19 cases in Metro Manila, an area under GCQ since June 1, does not invite confidence easing restrictions was the right thing to do. With hospitals swamped with patients anew similar with the pre-lockdown period in March, Benjamin Co, a clinical infectious disease doctor, said more businesses operating “may create more problems.”

“These areas that they want to open, they are hotspots because they’re enclosed environments. I don't know if they really will have good ventilation in these areas and they may be hotbeds for transmission of the virus,” Co said in a phone interview.

“I think they can do that if the numbers really start to go down but between you and I, and common sense, do you think it's the right time to even consider this? The hospitals are overwhelmed,” he added.

As of July 28, the Philippines tallied 83,673 COVID-19 cases, with 1,947 deaths. More focus had been put on daily infections getting added to the number as they soared to thousands. On Tuesday alone, 1,678 cases were added, 698 of which were recorded from the National Capital Region (NCR).

That said, while NCR is under GCQ now, quarantine regimes are bound to get changed anew on Thursday, following the typical schedule of revisiting movement restrictions every 15 days, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said.

“In the interest of reopening the economy, the Philippine government once again gives a concession to businesses without regard to the state of the healthcare system,” said Josh San Pedro, co-convenor of Coalition for People’s Health, a non-government organization. 

“According to many frontline health workers and the COVID-19 data, the pandemic situation is getting worse, with hospitals full and the disease becoming more insidious,” he added.

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
BBB: Once more with feeling?
By Boo Chanco | July 29, 2020 - 12:00am
Believe it or not, the government claims it is planning to build its way out of the coronavirus economic downturn. If that means resurrecting the Build Build Build program, good luck!
Business
fbfb
Malacañang appoints new Monetary Board member
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 16 hours ago
Malacañang has appointed Department of Finance chief of staff Anita Linda Aquino as a new member of the seven-member...
Business
fbfb
The COVID-19 SONA
By Gerardo P. Sicat | July 29, 2020 - 12:00am
The State of the Nation Address that President Duterte delivered last Monday before a joint session of Congress was delivered in an eerily abnormal fashion before a selected few of well-distanced parliamentarians...
Business
fbfb
PAL Shake-up: The saga continues
By Iris Gonzales | July 27, 2020 - 12:00am
Manila’s blue skies are empty and the control towers are quiet. But over at Lucio “Kapitan” Tan’s Philippine Airlines, the turbulence shows.
Business
fbfb
Senate ends stimulus impasse with Bayanihan II passage
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 21 hours ago
A day after President Rodrigo Duterte’s State of the Nation Address (SONA), senators moved swiftly to pass one of the...
Business
fbfb
Latest
16 hours ago
Private economists cut inflation forecast
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 16 hours ago
Economists of private banks have revised downward their inflation forecasts for the next three years, even as demand is expected...
Business
fbfb
16 hours ago
NFF Industrial racks up more projects
16 hours ago
For almost three decades now, NFF Industrial Corp. has remained committed to its mission of providing engineering, emission,...
Business
fbfb
PSEi recovers lost ground on bargain hunting
By Iris Gonzales | July 29, 2020 - 12:00am
Share prices recovered yesterday, ending several days of decline, as investors went for some bargains after digesting President Duterte’s fifth State of the Nation Address.
16 hours ago
Business
fbfb
ICTSI inks Africa concession contract
By Richmond Mercurio | July 29, 2020 - 12:00am
International Container Terminal Services Inc. will proceed to develop and operate a multi-purpose terminal in Africa to add to its extensive portfolio globally.
16 hours ago
Business
fbfb
Korean firm lone bidder for Malaya plant
By Danessa Rivera | July 29, 2020 - 12:00am
Korean firm Soosan ENS Co. Ltd. is the lone bidder to operate and maintain the 650-megawatt Malaya Thermal Power Plant in Rizal until its privatization the Power Sector Assets and Liabilities Management Corp. s...
16 hours ago
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with